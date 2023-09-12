Xiaomi 13T series is all set to debut in the global market on September 26. While the Chinese tech brand gears up for the release of the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, pricing details and renders of the handsets have surfaced online. The leaked renders suggest three colour options for the Xiaomi 13T series and they are seen with a hole-punch display design. They are seen with Leica-tuned multi-rear camera units. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, while the vanilla model might pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. The handsets could be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals, has leaked the pricing details and renders of the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro price (expected)

As per the report, the Xiaomi 13T will have a price tag of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Xiaomi 13T Pro, in contrast, could be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The report suggests a notable price hike from last year's Xiaomi 12T series. The Xiaomi 12T debuted with a starting price tag of EUR 599 (nearly Rs. 48,800), while the Xiaomi 12T Pro came with an initial price tag of EUR 749 (nearly Rs. 60,500).

Meanwhile, the renders suggest three different colour options for the Xiaomi 13T series. They have a hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. The renders show a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner of the handsets. Further, the left spine of the handset has the power and volume buttons.

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are confirmed to go official during the company's global launch event on September 26. The live event will begin in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST) and will be streamed on Xiaomi's social media handles and website.

Xiaomi's new handsets are assured to get four Android OS updates. As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 13T series will run on MIUI 14 out of the box and feature 6.67-inch panels with 144Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. The Xiaomi 13T Pro could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood. They are tipped to house 5,000mAh batteries as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.