Technology News

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Price, Renders Leak Ahead of September 26 Launch

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are confirmed to go official during the company's global launch event on September 26.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2023 14:44 IST
Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Price, Renders Leak Ahead of September 26 Launch

Photo Credit: Appuals.com

Xiaomi 13T series feature Leica-branded rear camera units

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are assured to get four Android OS updates
  • The vanilla model is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Xiaomi 13T series is all set to debut in the global market on September 26. While the Chinese tech brand gears up for the release of the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, pricing details and renders of the handsets have surfaced online. The leaked renders suggest three colour options for the Xiaomi 13T series and they are seen with a hole-punch display design. They are seen with Leica-tuned multi-rear camera units. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, while the vanilla model might pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. The handsets could be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals, has leaked the pricing details and renders of the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro price (expected)

As per the report, the Xiaomi 13T will have a price tag of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Xiaomi 13T Pro, in contrast, could be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The report suggests a notable price hike from last year's Xiaomi 12T series. The Xiaomi 12T debuted with a starting price tag of EUR 599 (nearly Rs. 48,800), while the Xiaomi 12T Pro came with an initial price tag of EUR 749 (nearly Rs. 60,500).

Meanwhile, the renders suggest three different colour options for the Xiaomi 13T series. They have a hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. The renders show a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner of the handsets. Further, the left spine of the handset has the power and volume buttons.

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are confirmed to go official during the company's global launch event on September 26. The live event will begin in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST) and will be streamed on Xiaomi's social media handles and website.

Xiaomi's new handsets are assured to get four Android OS updates. As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 13T series will run on MIUI 14 out of the box and feature 6.67-inch panels with 144Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. The Xiaomi 13T Pro could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood. They are tipped to house 5,000mAh batteries as well.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Series, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T Price, Xiaomi 13T Pro Price, Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12T Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Galaxy Watch 4 Series One UI 5 Update Reportedly Arrives in India; Users Face Issues With Samsung Pay
XDefiant Delayed After Failing PlayStation and Xbox Console Certification Test

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Price, Renders Leak Ahead of September 26 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spigen Leaks the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Ahead of Apple's Event
  2. Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models Expected
  3. Oppo Might Unveil Four Year Free Battery Replacement Programme This Week
  4. Vivo T2 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Some Indian Government Websites Are Redirecting to Crypto Scam Links: Report
  7. OnePlus 12R Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Debut Later This Month With This MediaTek Chipset
  9. Supermassive Black Hole Spotted Eating Sun-Like Star in Nearby Galaxy
  10. Nokia G42 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Detailed Crypto Laws Would Result in Responsible Industry Use of Blockchain, AI: Indian Web3 Experts
  2. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Price, Renders Leak Ahead of September 26 Launch
  3. Galaxy Watch 4 Series One UI 5 Update Reportedly Arrives in India; Users Face Issues With Samsung Pay
  4. XDefiant Delayed After Failing PlayStation and Xbox Console Certification Test
  5. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specifications Tipped; Said to Get Exynos 1280 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Oppo Tipped to Introduce Free Battery Replacement Programme Starting With Oppo A2 Pro 5G
  7. iPhone 15 Pro With Action Button Leaked via Spigen Case Hours Ahead of 'Wonderlust' Launch Event
  8. Starfield Will Get Official Mod Support in 2024, Bethesda Confirms
  9. Honor 90 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 14 India Launch
  10. Bitcoin Price Dip Continues; Values of Most Cryptocurrencies Including Ether Fall Amid Increasing Volatility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.