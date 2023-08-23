Technology News
Redmi K60 Ultra currently ships with MIUI 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2023 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K60 Ultra was launched in China last week

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 Ultra has a triple rear camera unit
  • Redmi K60 Ultra will be in the first batch to get MIUI 15
  • It houses a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi K60 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC was launched in China last week. Now, Xiaomi has promised four generations of Android updates and five years of security updates for the latest flagship handset. The Redmi K60 Ultra is also added to the first set of handsets to receive the MIUI 15 Android skin. Samsung, one of Xiaomi's major rivals in the market, is currently offering four Android generation upgrades and five years of security updates for the majority of its Galaxy smartphones. The Redmi K60 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Xiaomi, via its official Weibo handle, announced a new Android update policy for the Redmi K60 Ultra aka Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, on Wednesday (August 23). The latest flagship handset is confirmed to receive four major Android version upgrades and five years of over-the-air (OTA) security updates. The phone is also going to be the first in line to get Android 14-based MIUI 15.

The promised update cycle is currently applicable to the Redmi K60 Ultra models in China and it is the first phone from the brand that is assured to receive software updates for a longer period. The handset is expected to debut in international markets outside China as the Xiaomi 13T Pro, though the company has not confirmed this development.

Samsung currently promises four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates for the Galaxy smartphones. OnePlus also has a renowned update policy for its flagships. Google's Pixel smartphones are also guaranteed to receive three Android version updates and five years of security updates.

The Redmi K60 Ultra was launched in China last week with a starting price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It runs on MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, the Redmi K60 Ultra runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel front camera as well. The Redmi K60 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast changing.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2712x1220 pixels
Further reading: Redmi K60 Ultra, Redmi K60 Ultra Specifications, Redmi, Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, Xiaomi, Android 14, MIUI 14, MIUI 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Web3 Telco World Mobile Launches Service in US, UK, Australia: Here’s What Its About
PS5 to Receive Another Rs. 7,500 Discount From August 24 in India: All Details

