Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders Ahead of September 26 Launch

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are seen in three different shades with Leica-tuned cameras at the back.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 15:44 IST
Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders Ahead of September 26 Launch

Photo Credit: X/ @passionategeekz

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro are seen with hole-punch cutout at the centre of the display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  • Launch of Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro will take place on September 26
  • The vanilla model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Xiaomi 13T series in Europe on September 26. The series consisting of the Xiaomi 13T and the Xiaomi 13T Pro is promised to get four Android OS updates and five years of security patches. Just a few days ahead of the formal debut, alleged marketing images of the Xiaomi 13T series have surfaced online. The smartphones are seen in three different shades with Leica-tuned cameras at the back. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the vanilla model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC under the hood.

We recently got our first look at the upcoming Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. Now, Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared what looks to be marketing renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 13T series (via Newzonly). The renders indicate Leica Leica-branded triple camera setup on the rear, similar to what we had seen on earlier renders. They are shown in three different colour options and have a hole-punch cutout at the centre of the display for the front-facing camera. Further, power and volume buttons are seen on the left spine.

The launch of Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro will take place on September 26. The live event will begin in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST) and will be streamed via Xiaomi's social media handles and website.

Xiaomi 13T series smartphones were recently spotted on a European retailer's website. The Xiaomi 13T Pro was listed with a price tag of RON 4,699 (roughly Rs. 84,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Xiaomi 13T was priced at RON 3,299 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

As per the listing, the Xiaomi 13T series features 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,712 pixels) displays with 144Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The vanilla model is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, whereas the Xiaomi 13T Pro is shown with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC under the hood.

Both Xiaomi smartphones are expected to come with similar triple rear camera units, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 13T series is listed with a 20-megapixel front camera. They are said to get an an IP68-rated build and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Xiaomi 13T series smartphones will pack 5,000mAh batteries, as per the listing. The Pro model might come with 120W fast charging support while the vanilla model could pack 67W charging speed.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Begins Collecting Scientific Data in Earth’s Orbit

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders Ahead of September 26 Launch
