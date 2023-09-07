Technology News
Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Confirmed to Get 4 Major Android Updates, 5 Years of Security Patches

Xiaomi 13T models are expected to be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 September 2023 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13T series is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 12T (pictured) lineup

  • Xiaomi 13T is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • The smartphones are said to support 67W and 120W wired fast charging
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Xiaomi 13T series is scheduled to launch globally on September 26. The models are expected to feature Leica-tuned cameras. There have been rumours and speculations about the handsets with their specifications and design renders leaked online. The lineup is expected to include the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. They will likely succeed the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, which were released in October 2022.  Ahead of the launch, a Xiaomi executive has confirmed details regarding the Android and security upgrades for the phones.

Daniel Desjarlais (@Daniel_in_HD), Xiaomi's Communications Director announced in a post on X that the upcoming Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro will get four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches. This is in par with what Samsung and Google offer with their flagship phones. The handsets will be unveiled at an event in Berlin at 2 PM GMT (7:30 PM IST). The phones are teased to feature cameras co-engineered by Leica.

Previously, leaks have suggested that the base Xiaomi 13T is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, while the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to come with a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The vanilla Xiaomi 13T model is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. The Xiaomi 13T Pro, on the other hand, is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. Both handsets are expected to ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13T is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, according to an earlier report.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV138 sensor, and a 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

Backed by 5,000mAh batteries, the base Xiaomi 13T is said to support 67W wired fast charging while the Xiaomi 13T Pro is tipped to offer 120W wired fast charging.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 13T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 13T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft, Google and Meta Among Big Tech Firms Set to Face Overhaul Under New EU Tech Rules: Details
OnePlus 12 Renders Leak Again; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump, Curved Display, More

