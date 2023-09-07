Xiaomi 13T series is scheduled to launch globally on September 26. The models are expected to feature Leica-tuned cameras. There have been rumours and speculations about the handsets with their specifications and design renders leaked online. The lineup is expected to include the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. They will likely succeed the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, which were released in October 2022. Ahead of the launch, a Xiaomi executive has confirmed details regarding the Android and security upgrades for the phones.

Daniel Desjarlais (@Daniel_in_HD), Xiaomi's Communications Director announced in a post on X that the upcoming Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro will get four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches. This is in par with what Samsung and Google offer with their flagship phones. The handsets will be unveiled at an event in Berlin at 2 PM GMT (7:30 PM IST). The phones are teased to feature cameras co-engineered by Leica.

Previously, leaks have suggested that the base Xiaomi 13T is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, while the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to come with a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The vanilla Xiaomi 13T model is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. The Xiaomi 13T Pro, on the other hand, is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. Both handsets are expected to ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13T is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, according to an earlier report.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV138 sensor, and a 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

Backed by 5,000mAh batteries, the base Xiaomi 13T is said to support 67W wired fast charging while the Xiaomi 13T Pro is tipped to offer 120W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.