Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro were unveiled at the company's global launch event in Berlin on Tuesday (September 26). The new smartphones sport 6.67-inch OLED panels with up to 144Hz refresh rate and flaunt Leica-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. The Xiaomi 13T Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the vanilla model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. They are backed by 5,000mAh batteries. Both models will receive four major Android updates and five years of security patches. The Xiaomi 13T series looks almost identical to the Redmi K60 Ultra but offers some camera upgrades and an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T price

The Xiaomi 13T Pro price starts at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant in the European region. The price tag goes up to EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Xiaomi 13T price starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant.

Both smartphones come in Alpine Blue, Black, and Meadow Green colour options. The new Xiaomi handsets are available for pre-order now in the UK.

Xiaomi 13T Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 13T Pro runs on Android 13 based MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 2880Hz PWM dimming. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The latest flagship handset is confirmed to receive four major Android version upgrades and five years of over-the-air (OTA) security updates. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It comes in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. For thermal management, Xiaomi has employed the LiquidCool Technology in the handset with a 5000mm square stainless steel vapour chamber and multi-layer graphite sheets.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

For optics, the Xiaomi 13T Pro has a Leica branded triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f//1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with f//1.9 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture as well.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 13T Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and supports an AI face unlock feature. It includes an X-axis linear vibration motor for gaming as well. The handset also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Both models in the new series are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The battery is rated to deliver up to 17 hours of video playback time on a single charge. Further, the fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 24 minutes in standard mode and 19 minutes in Boost mode. It measures 162.2x75.7x8.49mm and weighs around 200 grams.

Xiaomi 13T specifications

The Xiaomi 13T runs the same software and uses the same display as the Xiaomi 13T Pro. However, the vanilla model is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3 storage. It is offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations.

Features including 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 20-megapixel selfie sensor, and an IP68 build are also common for the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T.

Xiaomi has packed the same 5,000mAh battery on the Xiaomi 13T with support for 67W Turbo charging. This fast charge technology is claimed to fill the battery to 100 percent from zero in just 42 minutes. The handset is said to deliver up to 16 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures around 162.2 x 75.7 x 8.49mm and weighs around 193 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.