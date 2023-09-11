Technology News
Redmi Note 13 Pro Series to Launch in September; Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Run on Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC

Xiaomi has joined hands with Samsung and MediaTek for the Redmi Note 13 Pro lineup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 September 2023 19:13 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G was launched in October last year in China

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro series launch has been confirmed
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro lineup is confirmed to feature 200-megapixel camera
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro is expected to carry a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 13 Pro series is set to launch in China later this month, Xiaomi confirmed on Monday (September 11) via Weibo. The lineup will include Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ as successors to last year's Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The upcoming smartphones are teased to flaunt 200-megapixel rear camera units. The Chinese smartphone brand has packed a new MediaTek chipset and a customised Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Xiaomi via Weibo has confirmed that it will unveil the Redmi Note 13 Pro series later this month. It has shared multiple teasers on the Chinese social media platform, revealing the camera specifications and chipset for the upcoming smartphones. Redmi has collaborated with Samsung and MediaTek for the latest series.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro lineup is confirmed to come with a 200-megapixel rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is teased to run on the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC. The new chipset would be an upgrade over the regular Dimensity 7200 SoC used in the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G and Vivo V27.

Further, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ includes a custom version of the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor for improved image clarity. This customised Samsung sensor would be identical to the 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor used in last year's Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Recently, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were spotted on the TENAA website with model numbers 2312DRA50C and 2312DRA50C respectively. As per the listing, they will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display and offer 5G connectivity. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to come with up to 18GB of RAM, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM. The TENAA listing indicated four RAM and storage options for the devices. They could house a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is expected to carry a 5,020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ might get a 4,880mAh battery.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi, Redmi Note 13 Pro series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
