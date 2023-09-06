Technology News

Xiaomi 13T Series Launch Date Set for September 26, Teased to Pack Leica-Tuned Cameras

Xiaomi 13T series launch event will begin in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST) on September 26.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro (above) were launched in October last year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  • Xiaomi 13T is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup
  • The marketing poster has a tagline “masterpiece in sight”

Xiaomi 13T series is set to launch in the global market on September 26, Xiaomi confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday (September 5). While the company has only mentioned the Xiaomi 13T series, we can expect it to include the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, successors to the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, respectively. The upcoming smartphones are teased to flaunt Leica-tuned rear camera units. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, while the vanilla model could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. They could be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Xiaomi 13T series will be unveiled on September 26. The launch event will begin in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed via Mi.com, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter). The marketing poster has a tagline “masterpiece in sight” and the tweet says that the rear camera setup of the new smartphone series is co-engineered with Leica.

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are expected to debut as close siblings of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. As per past leaks, Xiaomi 13T series handsets will run on MIUI 14 out of the box. The vanilla Xiaomi 13T is said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz. The Xiaomi 13T Pro could flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and 144Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. The Xiaomi 13T Pro, in contrast, could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood.

The Xiaomi 13T is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The triple rear camera unit of the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV138 sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

Xiaomi is expected to provide 5,000mAh batteries on both Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. The former could support 67W fast charging, whereas the Pro model might offer 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Paytm Disbursed Over Rs. 5,500 Crore in Loans; While UPI Crosses 10 Billion Transactions in August
Talks Underway for Global Framework on Crypto Rules, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

