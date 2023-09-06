Xiaomi 13T series is set to launch in the global market on September 26, Xiaomi confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday (September 5). While the company has only mentioned the Xiaomi 13T series, we can expect it to include the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, successors to the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, respectively. The upcoming smartphones are teased to flaunt Leica-tuned rear camera units. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, while the vanilla model could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. They could be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Xiaomi 13T series will be unveiled on September 26. The launch event will begin in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed via Mi.com, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter). The marketing poster has a tagline “masterpiece in sight” and the tweet says that the rear camera setup of the new smartphone series is co-engineered with Leica.

Hello Berlin! Xiaomi's sensational reveal is fast approaching!



This Sep 26th, at 2PM GMT+2, prepare to feast your eyes on our #Xiaomi13TSeries crafted with @leica_camera.#MasterpieceInSight #XiaomiLaunch

🟠📷🔴loading... pic.twitter.com/4vqFZtAHij — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 5, 2023

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are expected to debut as close siblings of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. As per past leaks, Xiaomi 13T series handsets will run on MIUI 14 out of the box. The vanilla Xiaomi 13T is said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz. The Xiaomi 13T Pro could flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and 144Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. The Xiaomi 13T Pro, in contrast, could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood.

The Xiaomi 13T is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The triple rear camera unit of the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV138 sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

Xiaomi is expected to provide 5,000mAh batteries on both Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. The former could support 67W fast charging, whereas the Pro model might offer 120W fast charging.

