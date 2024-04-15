Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Reference Spotted on HyperOS Code, Unlikely to Launch in India: Report

Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Reference Spotted on HyperOS Code, Unlikely to Launch in India: Report

Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to offer wireless charging and include a telephoto camera with Leica lenses.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 19:06 IST
Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Reference Spotted on HyperOS Code, Unlikely to Launch in India: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13T Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to have "N12" as the internal model number
  • Redmi K70 Ultra is believed to go official in China in August
  • Xiaomi 14T Pro and Xiaomi 14T are said to share similar features
Advertisement

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro with Leica-tuned triple rear cameras and MediaTek Dimensity SoCs were launched in global markets last year. Now, Xiaomi is said to be working on the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. The source code reportedly found in the HyperOS code indicates the possible specifications and codenames of the Xiaomi 14T series. This suggests that the Xiaomi 14T Pro will have identical specifications to that of the rumoured Redmi K70 Ultra. Both models are said to go official in September in global markets except India.

Xiaomi has not shared any information on the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, but Android Headlines have found a reference to both handsets on the HyperOS code. As per the report, Xiaomi 14T Pro is codenamed "rothko”. The Pro variant will reportedly debut as a rebranded version of the unannounced Redmi K70 Ultra and could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SOC. It is said to have "N12" as the internal model number.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to offer wireless charging and include a telephoto camera with Leica lenses. The Redmi K70 Ultra, however, might lack these features.

The Xiaomi 14T is reportedly codenamed “degas,” inspired by the name of the popular French artist Edgar Degas. The report claims that the handset appeared on the HyperOS source code with the internal model number “N12A“.

Further, the report states that the Xiaomi 14T Pro will go on sale in different markets with different model numbers “2407FPN8EG“, “2407FPN8ER“, and “A402XM“. The Xiaomi 14T is said to launch in global markets with model numbers “2406APNFAG“, and “XIG06“. Both the base and the Pro variants are anticipated to be sold in many countries except India.

The standard Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are said to share similar camera and battery specifications. Like the Xiaomi 13T series, they might run on different chipsets. The Redmi K70 Ultra is believed to go official in China in August. Based on this, the publication speculates that the launch of the Xiaomi 14T series will happen in September. Since this has not yet been confirmed by Xiaomi, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi K70 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 14T Pro, Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify Tipped to Be Working on ‘Advanced Mixing Tools’ Features for Playlists
Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Reference Spotted on HyperOS Code, Unlikely to Launch in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: See New Price, Other Offers
  2. Vivo V30 Pro Review
  3. Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
  4. Realme P1 5G Series With 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: See Price
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Teasers Give First Look at Design, Charging Details
  6. Realme P1 5G
  7. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  8. OnePlus Pad 2 Tipped to Launch in Second-Half of 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. IRS Expects to See Spike in Crypto Tax Evasion Cases in the US: Report
  2. WhatsApp Web Users Could Soon Get the New Revamped Sidebar Interface: Report
  3. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Reference Spotted on HyperOS Code, Unlikely to Launch in India: Report
  4. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event Set for April 23; 4 New Products Teased to Launch in India
  5. Spotify Tipped to Be Working on ‘Advanced Mixing Tools’ Features for Playlists
  6. Samsung Galaxy C55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench
  7. Apple Is Working on a New Feature for Apple Watch That Will Send Alerts if the User Is Drowning
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: Check How Much It Costs Now, Other Offers
  9. Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision
  10. Motorola Razr+ 2024 Reportedly Receives Radio Certification in China, Launch Could Be Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »