Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro with Leica-tuned triple rear cameras and MediaTek Dimensity SoCs were launched in global markets last year. Now, Xiaomi is said to be working on the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. The source code reportedly found in the HyperOS code indicates the possible specifications and codenames of the Xiaomi 14T series. This suggests that the Xiaomi 14T Pro will have identical specifications to that of the rumoured Redmi K70 Ultra. Both models are said to go official in September in global markets except India.

Xiaomi has not shared any information on the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, but Android Headlines have found a reference to both handsets on the HyperOS code. As per the report, Xiaomi 14T Pro is codenamed "rothko”. The Pro variant will reportedly debut as a rebranded version of the unannounced Redmi K70 Ultra and could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SOC. It is said to have "N12" as the internal model number.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to offer wireless charging and include a telephoto camera with Leica lenses. The Redmi K70 Ultra, however, might lack these features.

The Xiaomi 14T is reportedly codenamed “degas,” inspired by the name of the popular French artist Edgar Degas. The report claims that the handset appeared on the HyperOS source code with the internal model number “N12A“.

Further, the report states that the Xiaomi 14T Pro will go on sale in different markets with different model numbers “2407FPN8EG“, “2407FPN8ER“, and “A402XM“. The Xiaomi 14T is said to launch in global markets with model numbers “2406APNFAG“, and “XIG06“. Both the base and the Pro variants are anticipated to be sold in many countries except India.

The standard Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are said to share similar camera and battery specifications. Like the Xiaomi 13T series, they might run on different chipsets. The Redmi K70 Ultra is believed to go official in China in August. Based on this, the publication speculates that the launch of the Xiaomi 14T series will happen in September. Since this has not yet been confirmed by Xiaomi, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

