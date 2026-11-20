The Xiaomi 18 Pro series recently launched in global markets, comprising the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, and the handsets are now expected to arrive in India. Although the company has yet to announce an India launch date, a tipster has leaked the possible price of the Xiaomi 18 Pro in India. If the reported figure is accurate, it would put the upcoming handset in an ultra-premium segment.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Price in India (Leaked)

According to tipster Yogesh Brar on X, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could be priced between Rs. 1.6 lakh and Rs. 1.7 lakh in India, inclusive of import duties. The tipster, however, did not share details about the RAM and storage configuration associated with the reported price.

At this price point, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could compete in the ultra-premium smartphone segment while undercutting some rivals, including the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,99,999.

The reported India price is also higher than the handset's starting price in China. The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 1 lakh) and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1.14 lakh), respectively. The top-end variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage costs CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1.29 lakh).

In select global markets, the Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.44 lakh) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB configuration costs EUR 1,599 (about Rs. 1.64 lakh).

The reported India price is therefore closer to the global price of the higher-storage variant.

Xiaomi confirmed the India arrival of the Xiaomi 18 Pro at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in October, although it has not yet announced a launch date. The handset has already launched in select global markets, where it is offered with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a secondary AMOLED screen on the rear, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a triple rear camera system comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.