Xiaomi launched its flagship 18 Pro smartphone in global markets earlier this week after its initial launch in China in September. The new Pro device has a secondary display and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. This model is likely to help Xiaomi compete with devices from Apple and Google in International markets. The Xiaomi 18 Pro will rival the iPhone 18 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro with triple rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery and 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Here's a detailed comparison of the Xiaomi 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro, and Google Pixel 11 Pro based on their specifications and features.

Xiaomi 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro: Price in India

Xiaomi 18 Pro: Xiaomi has not announced the India launch of its 18 Pro series at the time of writing. However, the pricing is already out for the European market. It costs EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB configuration costs EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,64,000). It is available in Black, Cosmic Blue, Velvet Red, and White.

iPhone 18 Pro: iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB models cost Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,39,900, respectively. The 2TB variant costs Rs. 3,14,900. You can buy it in Black, Burgundy, Glacier, and Silver shades in India.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Pixel 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration in India. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at 1,34,999. It is sold in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and Obsidian colours.

Xiaomi 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro: Display

Xiaomi 18 Pro: The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6.4-inch AMOLED (1,120 x 2,436 pixels) display. The display offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. It features a 2.7-inch AMOLED secondary display on the rear with a resolution of 596 x 912 pixels. This phone has a Privacy Display feature.

iPhone 18 Pro: The iPhone 18 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display supports Always-On display functionality.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch panel like the iPhone 18 Pro. The Super Actua LTPO OLED display with 1,280 x 2,856 pixels resolution offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen offers up to 2,400 nits of HDR brightness and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Xiaomi 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro: Chipset, Software

Xiaomi 18 Pro: The newly launched Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on HyperOS 4 based on Android 17. It ships with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

iPhone 18 Pro: Apple's A20 Pro chipset, built using a 2nm manufacturing process, is used in the iPhone 18 Pro. It launched with iOS 27 and offers up to 2TB onboard storage.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Pixel 11 Pro was launched with Android 17. It runs on Google's in-house Tensor G6 chipset alongside the Titan M3 security coprocessor. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Xiaomi 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro: Cameras

Xiaomi 18 Pro: The Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a Leica-branded camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit also has a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. You will get a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 18 Pro: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro has a triple rear camera system: a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera with a variable aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. It features an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Pixel 11 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It also includes a 42-megapixel front camera with autofocus.

Xiaomi 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro: Battery

Xiaomi 18 Pro: The global variant of Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset also supports 27W wired reverse charging. The variant launched in China has a 7,000mAh battery.

iPhone 18 Pro: Apple does not publicly disclose the battery's exact capacity. However, the company claims that the handset can deliver up to 36 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, with the battery reaching up to 50 percent in approximately 15 minutes using a compatible USB Type-C charger.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Pixel 11 Pro houses a 4,850mAh battery. It is said to last more than 30 hours of usage. It supports 30W wired charging and 25W Qi2.2-certified wireless charging.

Xiaomi 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro: Which One Should You Choose?

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is the latest model in the trio and has an advanced camera setup with dual 200-megapixel sensors. The secondary rear panel, Privacy Display and 100W wired charging also make it a compelling choice. A20 Pro chipset and variable aperture camera are the highlights of the iPhone 18 Pro. Google Pixel 11 Pro has the lowest starting price among the three, but it offers a similar set of features.

FAQs

What is the battery capacity of the Xiaomi 18 Pro? Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery in its global configuration. In China, it has a 7,000mAh battery. Which smartphone has the biggest battery among the three? Xiaomi 18 Pro has the largest battery among the three smartphones, with a 7,000mAh cell. The Google Pixel 11 Pro has a 4,850mAh battery, while Apple has not officially disclosed the iPhone 18 Pro's battery capacity. Which processor powers the Xiaomi 18 Pro? Xiaomi 18 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.