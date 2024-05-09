Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip are expected to go official later this year as the next-generation foldable smartphones from the Chinese tech brand. A new leak offers us a look at the camera specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip. They are said to feature a 50-megapixel main shooter alongside a telephoto sensor. The foldables are tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will go official in the third quarter of this year. This launch timeline is on par with previous launch schedules — the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 debuted in August 2023. They are tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. Both smartphones are said to feature lightweight build and share similar camera specifications.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip are tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.55-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an Omnivision OV60A 2x telephoto sensor with a 1/2.8-inch size. The Mix Fold 4 is said to get an additional 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 10-megapixel periscope telephoto with 5x zoom. It is also said to come with an IP rating and support wireless charging.

As per previous leaks, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will be confined to China. The Mix Flip, in contrast, is expected to launch in China and global markets excluding India and Japan.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The Xiaomi Mix Flip is likely to feature a main display with a 1.5K resolution.

