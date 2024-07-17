Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is confirmed to launch in China on July 19 alongside the Redmi K70 Ultra. These phones will also be accompanied by the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which will be the company's first clamshell-style foldable handset. Details about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 previously surfaced online, hinting at some of its key specifications and features. The company has also revealed the design of the upcoming phone. The book-style foldable smartphone has now been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench along with details of the chipset, memory and Android version.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Geekbench listing

A smartphone with the model number 24072PX77C was spotted on Geekbench — this is believed to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, according to details previously shared by tipsters. The listing shows the handset scored 2,105 points and 6,575 points on the Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The phone is also listed with an octa-core chipset which clocked at 3.3GHz. It is also said to support 16GB of RAM and an Adreno 750 GPU. This suggests that the upcoming foldable smartphone is likely powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset — Qualcomm's current flagship mobile processor. It is also expected to run on Android 14, along with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin on top.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 launch, features

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will launch in China on July at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) alongside the Redmi K70 Ultra and possibly also the Xiaomi Mix Flip. The company has teased that the Mix Fold 4 will likely be offered in blue and white colourways.

The Leica Summilux quad-camera system of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is confirmed to include two telephoto dual macro cameras with one 5X periscope shooter. The phone will also come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It will measure 9.47mm in thickness and weigh 226g. The foldable handset will also support 50W wireless charging.

