Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 was unveiled in the Chinese market as the latest foldable smartphone from Xiaomi. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carries a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup with a Summilux lens. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 supports two-way satellite communication and has an IPX8-rated build. It houses a 5,100mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 successor will go against the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Honor Magic V3.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 price

Price of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the 12GB+256GB version and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) for the 16GB+512GB version. The top-end 16GB+1TB variant is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000). It is offered in Black, Gentian Blue Dragon Fibre, and White (translated from Chinese) colours.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is only available in China for now but is expected to go on sale in other global markets. The previous foldables of Xiaomi have all been confined to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 runs on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. It features a 7.98-inch primary 2K (2,224x2,488 pixels) AMOLED inner display with 3000nits peak brightness. On the outside, there's a 6.56-inch (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED panel with 240Hz touch sampling rate and 3000nits peak brightness. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It has VC liquid cooling support for thermal management and has a T800H carbon fibre build.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has a Leica-branded rear camera setup with a Summilux lens. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 sensor with support for OIS alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, another 10-megapixel telephoto with 5X optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen house 20-megapixel cameras.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication and an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. Further, it supports two-way satellite communication that allows users to quickly get in touch with the world via satellites in case of emergencies and no access to network.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. It weighs 226 grams and has 9.47mm thickness.

