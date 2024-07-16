Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. The foldable will be introduced alongside Redmi K70 Ultra in China later this week. The announcement was made via new posts on Weibo, and the posters shared by the brand reveal the design and colourways of the upcoming book-style foldable handset. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is confirmed to feature an IPX8-rated water-resistant build. It will support 50W wireless charging and bring a quad rear camera setup co-engineered with Leica. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will come with upgrades over the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 launch date revealed

Through Weibo, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will be unveiled on July 19 in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). As mentioned, the posters suggest that the foldable will be offered in blue and white shades. It is teased to come with a 9.47mm thin profile and 226 grams weight. It features a Leica Summilux quad-camera setup, comprising two telephoto dual macro cameras with 5X periscope unit. It supports 50W wireless charging and has an IPX8-rated waterproof build.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is confirmed to sport a carbon body with a T800H carbon fibre hinge and stiffness of up to 5,500MPa.This carbon lightweight technology, which follows in the footsteps of Xiaomi cars, is claimed to increase the strength of the device by 300 percent. The foldable supports two-way satellite communication as well.

Alongside the Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K70 Ultra on July 19. It is teased to get a 1.5K AMOLED screen with minimal bezels and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is touted to offer 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and unified DC dimming.

Last week, Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, revealed that the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will be launched this month. So, we can expect Xiaomi Flip to go official at the same event as the first clamshell-style foldable from the brand.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

