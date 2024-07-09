Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Flip Alleged NCC Listing Shows Live Images; Suggests Battery Details, Charging Speed

Xiaomi Mix Flip appears on NCC with model number 2405CPX3DG.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2024 13:57 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip Alleged NCC Listing Shows Live Images; Suggests Battery Details, Charging Speed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will debut as a successor to the Mix Fold 3 (above)

Highlights
  • The alleged NCC listing include live images of the Xiaomi Mix Flip
  • It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The listing indicates 67W fast charging support
Xiaomi Mix Flip, the first clamshell foldable from Xiaomi, is confirmed to go official later this month. The exact launch date will likely be revealed soon, but ahead of it, the handset was spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan. The alleged listing reveals real-life images, battery and charging details of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. It is likely to run on a 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and could pack a 50-megapixel main camera.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the NCC listing shows a smartphone with model number 2405CPX3DG. This model number is believed to be associated with the Xiaomi Mix Flip. The listing indicates 67W fast charging support on the phone with the MDY-15-EV adaptor and suggests the presence of a dual battery with 1,145mAh and 3,595mAh capacities.

Meanwhile, a known tipster on Weibo gave more clarity about the battery capacity of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. He claims that it could house a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It was earlier said to get a 4,900mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mix Flip live images appear on the NCC site

The alleged NCC listing includes live images of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, and they suggest that the clamshell foldable phone will have a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the cover display. It appears to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the main foldable display and Xiaomi branding at the bottom. The images could be of a prototype device.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip was previously spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, IMEI and TUV certification database with the same model number 2405CPX3DG.

Xiaomi earlier this week announced that the Mix Flip will be launched later this month alongside the Mix Fold 4. The new phones will be the first devices to come out of the new Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing. They are expected to be launched in global markets outside China.

As per past leaks, Xiaomi Mix Flip will feature a 1.5K resolution display and run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could carry a dual rear camera unit which is expected to include a 50-megapixel OV50E main sensor and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom. It might get a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi Mix Flip Alleged NCC Listing Shows Live Images; Suggests Battery Details, Charging Speed
