Redmi K70 Ultra is all set to launch later this month in China. The Xiaomi sub-brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Redmi K-series smartphone in its home country. The company has also shared posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's rear panel. The Redmi K70 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor. Xiaomi might be gearing up to reveal the Mix Fold 4 and Xiaomi Mix Flip at the same launch event.

Redmi K70 Ultra official teaser images are out

The Redmi K70 Ultra aka Extreme Edition will launch in China in July, the company announced on Weibo. The brand is teasing the Ice Glass colour variant of the phone showing off its curved edges and glass back cover. It is confirmed to feature a metal middle frame. The official images suggest that the upcoming phone will have a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main camera supporting Optical Image Stabilisation.

The teasers confirm a 1.5K AMOLED screen with minimal bezels and 144Hz refresh rate for the Redmi K70 Ultra. The screen is advertised to offer 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and unified DC dimming. It is touted to lower flickering in dim light and provide more eye protection for watching football and playing games at night.

Redmi, however, didn't disclose the exact launch date of the Redmi K70 Ultra. It is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Redmi K70 Ultra launch date tipped

Meanwhile, tipster Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) posted a promotional image that revealed the event date and time of Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and Redmi K70 Ultra. The tipster claims the handsets will debut on July 18 in China alongside the Mi Band 9.

Xiaomi confirmed earlier this week that the Mix Flip will launch later in July alongside the Mix Fold 4. The new phones will be the first devices to come out of the new Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing. They are expected to be sold in global markets outside China. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Mix Fold 3 have only been available in China.

