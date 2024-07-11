Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K70 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in July, Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip on July 18

Redmi K70 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in July, Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip on July 18

Redmi K70 Ultra has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 11:05 IST
Redmi K70 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in July, Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip on July 18

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K70 Ultra has a 1.5K AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip official launch date has leaked online
  • Redmi K70 Ultra confirmed to be available in a Ice Glass colour variant
  • Xiaomi earlier this week confirmed that Mix Flip will be launched in July
Advertisement

Redmi K70 Ultra is all set to launch later this month in China. The Xiaomi sub-brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Redmi K-series smartphone in its home country. The company has also shared posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's rear panel. The Redmi K70 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor. Xiaomi might be gearing up to reveal the Mix Fold 4 and Xiaomi Mix Flip at the same launch event.

Redmi K70 Ultra official teaser images are out

The Redmi K70 Ultra aka Extreme Edition will launch in China in July, the company announced on Weibo. The brand is teasing the Ice Glass colour variant of the phone showing off its curved edges and glass back cover. It is confirmed to feature a metal middle frame. The official images suggest that the upcoming phone will have a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main camera supporting Optical Image Stabilisation.

The teasers confirm a 1.5K AMOLED screen with minimal bezels and 144Hz refresh rate for the Redmi K70 Ultra. The screen is advertised to offer 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and unified DC dimming. It is touted to lower flickering in dim light and provide more eye protection for watching football and playing games at night.

Redmi, however, didn't disclose the exact launch date of the Redmi K70 Ultra. It is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Redmi K70 Ultra launch date tipped 

Meanwhile, tipster Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) posted a promotional image that revealed the event date and time of Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and Redmi K70 Ultra. The tipster claims the handsets will debut on July 18 in China alongside the Mi Band 9.

Xiaomi confirmed earlier this week that the Mix Flip will launch later in July alongside the Mix Fold 4. The new phones will be the first devices to come out of the new Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing. They are expected to be sold in global markets outside China. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Mix Fold 3 have only been available in China.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Redmi K70 Ultra, Redmi K70 Extreme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Neuralink Brain Chip Implant Wires Now Stable in First Patient, Musk Hopes for More Human Trials This Year
vivo Extends X Care Program to Ensure Enhanced Premium Experience for vivo X Fold3 Pro Customers

Related Stories

Redmi K70 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in July, Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip on July 18
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Launched: See Price, Availability
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring With Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in Nine Sizes
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra Launched: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Wearables Prices in India Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Brings RCS Messaging Support to Canada, Spain and Other Countries With iOS 18 Developer Beta 3
  2. Redmi K70 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in July, Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip on July 18
  3. Honor 200 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Neuralink Brain Chip Implant Wires Now Stable in First Patient, Musk Hopes for More Human Trials This Year
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Prices in India Announced
  6. Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Gains as Altcoins Show Varied Moves Amid Growing Selling Pressure
  7. Worldcoin World Chain Developer Preview Launched for Developers Ahead of Mainnet Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro With New Design, ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  9. Android 15 May Introduce Colour Correction Intensity Slider for Increased Accessibility: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 With Galaxy AI, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »