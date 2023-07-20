Technology News
ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 5,100mAH Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The Nubia Z50S Pro has been launched in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 July 2023 20:29 IST
Photo Credit: ZTE

ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Nubia Z50S Pro uses a 35mm custom optical system for the camera
  • The smartphone features a 50-megapixel main camera
  • ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro is packed with up to 16 GB RAM

ZTE-backed Nubia has launched a new Z50S Pro smartphone in China. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. It also gets a 35mm custom optical system for its camera sensor. ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor in a triple camera setup and is backed by a 5,100mAh battery. The phone comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage options. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro price, availability

ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro has been launched at a starting price of CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 42,300). The smartphone comes in three storage configurations, which include a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant starting at CNY 3,699, a 12GB RAM + 1TB storage model marked at CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 45,700), and a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option which is priced at CNY 4,399 (nearly Rs. 50,300). It is available in three colourways — Black Coffee, Khaki, and a special edition in Mirror of Light (translated from Chinese) shade. The special edition of Nubia Z50S Pro, which appears to be in a snowy white colour, comes at CNY 4,099 (nearly Rs. 46,800) for the 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant, while the higher-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage will be available for purchase at CNY 4,499 (nearly Rs. 51,400).

The new ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro is available for pre-order via ZTE Mall, while the sale will open on July 27.

ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro specifications

The newly launched smartphone from Nubia sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1,260 x 2,800 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The Nubia Z50S Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset runs MyOS 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera. The sensors are housed on a massive circular camera island. It also gets a 35mm custom optical system for its rear camera sensor. There is an LED Flash on the back along the cameras. For selfies and video calls, the phone houses a 16-megapixel front camera.

The ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nubia Z50S Pro

Nubia Z50S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro, Nubia Z50S Pro launch, Nubia Z50S Pro price, Nubia Z50S Pro specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Indian AI Firm Saarthi.ai Allegedly Fired Employees, Withheld Salaries; CEO Clarifies Claims
PVR Inox Is Looking to Add Two More Superplexes This Year, One in Pune and Bengaluru Each
