Photo Credit: ZTE
ZTE-backed Nubia has launched a new Z50S Pro smartphone in China. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. It also gets a 35mm custom optical system for its camera sensor. ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor in a triple camera setup and is backed by a 5,100mAh battery. The phone comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage options. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro has been launched at a starting price of CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 42,300). The smartphone comes in three storage configurations, which include a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant starting at CNY 3,699, a 12GB RAM + 1TB storage model marked at CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 45,700), and a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option which is priced at CNY 4,399 (nearly Rs. 50,300). It is available in three colourways — Black Coffee, Khaki, and a special edition in Mirror of Light (translated from Chinese) shade. The special edition of Nubia Z50S Pro, which appears to be in a snowy white colour, comes at CNY 4,099 (nearly Rs. 46,800) for the 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant, while the higher-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage will be available for purchase at CNY 4,499 (nearly Rs. 51,400).
The new ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro is available for pre-order via ZTE Mall, while the sale will open on July 27.
The newly launched smartphone from Nubia sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1,260 x 2,800 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The Nubia Z50S Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset runs MyOS 13 out-of-the-box.
For optics, the ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera. The sensors are housed on a massive circular camera island. It also gets a 35mm custom optical system for its rear camera sensor. There is an LED Flash on the back along the cameras. For selfies and video calls, the phone houses a 16-megapixel front camera.
The ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.
