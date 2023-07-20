OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China next month. The phone is said to be recently spotted on the Geekbench website, with the listing revealing some of its key specifications. As per a recent report, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is listed on the Geekbench with model number PJA110. The phone's processor has also been leaked. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone company launched the OnePlus Ace 2 in China. It was later launched in India and rebadged as OnePlus 11R 5G. The OnePlus Ace 2 comes with a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display.

According to a report by TechGoing, the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has recently visited Geekbench 6 with the model number PJA110, with the listing revealing processor details of the smartphone. The next Ace-branded OnePlus smartphone is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to have three cores clocked at 2.02GHz, four cores at 2.80GHz, and one core at 3.19GHz. The listing also suggests that the handset will run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has reportedly scored 1,574 in the single-core test and 5,071 in the multi-core test. Other than these, the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal any additional details about the phone.

Previously, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications were also leaked on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, suggesting an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. However, the latest leaked details contradict the previous reports. The handset was also said to pack a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M sensor with a macro lens. Powering the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Earlier, this year, OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone was launched in China. It sports a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.