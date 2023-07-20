Technology News

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Could Come With This Processor: Report

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Ace 2 earlier this year in China.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 July 2023 15:16 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 was launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is speculated to launch in China in August
  • The phone is said to be listed on Geekbench with model number PJA110
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China next month. The phone is said to be recently spotted on the Geekbench website, with the listing revealing some of its key specifications. As per a recent report, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is listed on the Geekbench with model number PJA110. The phone's processor has also been leaked. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone company launched the OnePlus Ace 2 in China. It was later launched in India and rebadged as OnePlus 11R 5G. The OnePlus Ace 2 comes with a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display.

According to a report by TechGoing, the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has recently visited Geekbench 6 with the model number PJA110, with the listing revealing processor details of the smartphone. The next Ace-branded OnePlus smartphone is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to have three cores clocked at 2.02GHz, four cores at 2.80GHz, and one core at 3.19GHz. The listing also suggests that the handset will run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has reportedly scored 1,574 in the single-core test and 5,071 in the multi-core test. Other than these, the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal any additional details about the phone.

Previously, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications were also leaked on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, suggesting an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. However, the latest leaked details contradict the previous reports. The handset was also said to pack a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M sensor with a macro lens. Powering the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Earlier, this year, OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone was launched in China. It sports a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications, OnePlus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
