Technology News

OnePlus 12 India and Global Launch May Take Place in January Next Year: All Details

OnePlus 12 is believed to launch in China in December this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 July 2023 18:05 IST
OnePlus 12 India and Global Launch May Take Place in January Next Year: All Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G (above) was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It is said to run on Android 14
  • OnePlus 12 is tipped to come with a Hasselblad-branded triple-cameras

OnePlus 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched in India in February. Now, the Shenzhen headquartered company is reportedly working on the OnePlus 12. OnePlus has, however, not yet revealed its official launch date, but a tipster suggests that OnePlus 12 will go official in global markets including India in January 2024. Specifications of the handset have previously been tipped as well. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Reliable tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) claimed on Twitter that the OnePlus 12 will be launched in global markets in January next year. The global launch was earlier said to happen in February. OnePlus is speculated to unveil the handset in China sometime in December 2023.

OnePlus has also not yet confirmed the launch timeline of the OnePlus 12. It is, therefore, safe to consider the details with a pinch of salt.

Specifications of the OnePlus 12 have earlier leaked on the Web. It is said to run on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top. The flagship phone could feature a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to power the OnePlus 12. It could pack 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 12 is tipped to come with a Hasselblad-branded triple-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front, arranged in the hole punch cutout on the display. It is said to feature an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The flagship handset could be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with fast 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and Rs. 61,999 for the 16GB + 256G storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus 12 Specifications, OnePlus 11 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
North Korean Hacker Group Said to Have Targeted Several US Crypto Firms
Ola Electric Expects to Quadruple Revenue This Financial Year, Reveal Company Documents

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 India and Global Launch May Take Place in January Next Year: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  2. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  4. Aquaman 2 Finishes Third Reshoot Round, Affleck’s Batman Dropped: Report
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  6. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Will Be Sold in India at This Price
  7. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. Google Is Testing AI Tools That Can Generate News Articles
  9. All You Need to Know About Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Cast, Age Ratings, More
  10. Netflix to Restrict Account and Password Sharing in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K11 Specifications, Price Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report
  2. AI Will Define Trend for Global Computing Industry, Says AMD Chief
  3. PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: The Last of Us Part I, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and More
  4. Ola Electric Expects to Quadruple Revenue This Financial Year, Reveal Company Documents
  5. OnePlus 12 India and Global Launch May Take Place in January Next Year: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G Specifications and Design Leak Online Ahead of Debut: Details
  7. North Korean Hacker Group Said to Have Targeted Several US Crypto Firms
  8. Elon Musk Retains Tesla’s BTC Holdings, Boosts DOGE With Scooby-Doo Meme
  9. Nokia's Second-Quarter Profit Falls 37 Percent as US Phone Operators Slash Spending
  10. Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.