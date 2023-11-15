Technology News
Oppo Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch on November 23, Colour Options Teased

Oppo Reno 11 series is confirmed to come in Fluorite blue, Moonstone, Turquoise, and Obsidian black (translated from Chinese) shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 13:23 IST
Oppo Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch on November 23, Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 series is promised to capture SLR-grade portraits

Highlights
  • The launch event will be held in China at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST)
  • Oppo Reno 11 Pro is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Oppo Reno 11 could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
Oppo Reno 11 series launch date has been set for next week, the Chinese company confirmed on Wednesday (November 15). While Oppo has only mentioned the Oppo Reno 11 series, we can expect it to include the regular Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro, successors to the Oppo Reno 10, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro, respectively. The upcoming lineup is claimed to capture SLR-grade portraits and will be offered in four different colour options.

The Oppo Reno 11 series will go official on November 23. The launch event will be held in China at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST), as per teaser posters shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro smartphones through its official website in China.

Oppo is also teasing the design and specifications of the Oppo Reno 11 series via a dedicated landing page on its website. It is claimed to deliver SLR-level portrait shots and is confirmed to come in Fluorite blue, Moonstone, Turquoise, and Obsidian black (translated from Chinese) colour options. They are seen with triple rear cameras as well.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will have a 1.5K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is said to carry the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro model is said to pack a Sony IMX890 main camera, a Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom. It is likely to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charging support.

The vanilla Oppo Reno 11, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a curved display and could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It might get a LYT600 main camera, a Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It is tipped to house a 4800mAh battery with 67W charging support.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 Specifications, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Specifications, Oppo

Further reading: Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 Specifications, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Paid Billions to Make Play Store and Assistant Default Apps on Samsung Phones, Google Executive Says
The Last of Us Season 2 Will Reportedly Begin Filming in January 2024

