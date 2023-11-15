Oppo Reno 11 series launch date has been set for next week, the Chinese company confirmed on Wednesday (November 15). While Oppo has only mentioned the Oppo Reno 11 series, we can expect it to include the regular Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro, successors to the Oppo Reno 10, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro, respectively. The upcoming lineup is claimed to capture SLR-grade portraits and will be offered in four different colour options.

The Oppo Reno 11 series will go official on November 23. The launch event will be held in China at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST), as per teaser posters shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro smartphones through its official website in China.

Oppo is also teasing the design and specifications of the Oppo Reno 11 series via a dedicated landing page on its website. It is claimed to deliver SLR-level portrait shots and is confirmed to come in Fluorite blue, Moonstone, Turquoise, and Obsidian black (translated from Chinese) colour options. They are seen with triple rear cameras as well.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will have a 1.5K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is said to carry the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro model is said to pack a Sony IMX890 main camera, a Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom. It is likely to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charging support.

The vanilla Oppo Reno 11, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a curved display and could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It might get a LYT600 main camera, a Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It is tipped to house a 4800mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.