iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G First Impressions: A New Performance All-Rounder?

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G has been launched as a new premium smartphone under Rs. 40,000 in India, sitting above the Neo 7 5G (Review) in the company's product portfolio. The Neo 7 Pro is also the first smartphone in the series, in India to carry a “Pro” moniker. It features a flagship-grade SoC, triple-camera setup, and support for 120W fast charging. Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G one of the best smartphones under Rs. 40,000 in India? While we work on the full review, here is our first impressions of the phone.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes in two finishes and colour options. We have the Neo 7 Pro's Fearless Flame colour, which has a faux-leather back. This one is lighter at about 194.5g, and with the curved textured rear panel and frame, it does offer a good in-hand feel. There's also a Dark Storm colour option with an AG Glass back, which weighs about 200g.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro's Fearless Flame features a vegan leather back panel

Unlike the OnePlus 11R (Review), which features a curved-edge AMOLED display, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G sports a flat display with a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a full-HD+ resolution (2400x1080 pixels). In addition to this, there's support for 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 1,200Hz "instant" touch sampling rate. iQoo claims that the display offers up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The Neo 7 Pro 5G is said to have an independent gaming chip which enables features such as framerate interpolation in compatible apps. Inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. iQoo claims that the Neo 7 Pro is capable of strong benchmark numbers, and we will test these claims in the full review. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. You do get a charger bundled with the device.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G boots with some preinstalled third-party apps

On the back of the phone, there is a rectangular camera module for the triple-camera setup. The Neo 7 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera system supports up to 4K 60fps video recording and comes with several features, such as Bokeh Portrait video, dual-view video, Horizon Correction, Super Night video, etc. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. There are some preloaded third-party apps, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Netflix, Amazon, Byju's and Spotify. It also offers dual speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, etc.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro takes on the likes of the OnePlus 11R 5G, Vivo V27 Pro (Review), and other phones under Rs. 40,000 in India. Stay tuned for the full review on Gadgets 360.

