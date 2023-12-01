Oppo has dropped the price of Reno 10 Pro 5G by Rs. 2,000 in India. The price slash comes close to the expected launch of the next-generation Oppo Reno 11 lineup in the country. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G was launched in July this year alongside the regular Oppo Reno 10 5G and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED 3D curved display and runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC flash charging support.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G price in India (revised)

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G (Review) was launched in India in July with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. At present, the handset is listed on Oppo's online store for Rs. 37,999. On Flipkart, the smartphone is shown with the old price at the time of writing The new price tag is showing up on other e-commerce websites including Reliance and Croma. It is offered in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey shades.

As mentioned, the price cut comes a few days after the Chinese smartphone brand unveiled its new Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro in its home country. The phones are expected to make India debut soon.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080X 2,412 pixels) OLED 3D curved display with HDR10+ support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Maximum 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature are the other key highlights of the handset. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC flash charging support.

