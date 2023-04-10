Technology News

Get Ready to Upgrade to Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Exciting Launch Offers Make #AwesomeIsForEveryone a Reality!

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 10 April 2023 14:14 IST
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A34 5G, an awesome phone that combines top-notch features of high-end devices with affordable prices, making it a perfect fit for Gen Z. Plus, this new addition to Samsung's Galaxy A series has some cool deals you definitely don't want to miss. The Galaxy A34 5G offers features like immersive displays, high-quality cameras, and a durable build, making it an excellent option for those looking for a top-end smartphone without breaking the bank. 

Let's take a closer look at some of its exciting features:

Awesome Durability: Built to last
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is designed to withstand the test of time with IP67-rated dust and water resistance, which provides protection from everyday accidents. This is particularly useful for Indian users who may face varying weather conditions and unpredictable rains. Furthermore, Gorilla Glass 5 adds another layer of durability to the device as it can survive falls up to 1.2 metre, making it more resistant to scratches and other wear and tear. With these features, you can experience the perfect combination of style and durability, knowing your investment is built to last.

Awesome Design and Colors: Crafted for the Gen Z aesthetic
Samsung has truly stepped up its design game with the Galaxy A34 5G. This device is crafted with an eye for style, offering color options that cater to diverse tastes. With choices like Awesome Lime, Awesome Silver, and Awesome Graphite, there's something for every Indian Gen Z smartphone user. Featuring sleek lines and a glastic finish, the Galaxy A34 5G is all set to be your fashionable companion.

Awesome Camera: Nightography and No Shake Cam for Insta-worthy shots
Samsung has seriously upped the Galaxy A34 5G's camera game, making it perfect for those who love snapping everyday moments and celebrating special occasions. They've added Nightography, Samsung's much-loved feature, to the Galaxy A series.  The feature lets you take stunning low-light photos and capture every detail, just right for those beautiful festive moments.

The camera also boasts of an enhanced ‘No Shake Cam' which is the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology and also better Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS). With a 1.5° wide OIS, which is 1.6x wider than previous generation, blur-free photos are a given.  Even better, the 2.5x higher VDIS digitally reduces blurring or distortion in videos caused by unsteady movements. So your photos and videos, both are blur-free and awesome

Auto Night mode seamlessly transitions to 'night mode' by measuring the light around the object, andAuto Framing adjusts the angle of view and zooms in up to 5 people during video recording for perfect framing every time.

With the Galaxy A34 5G's upgraded camera features, capturing crystal-clear, sharp images and videos in any situation has never been easier. Dance performances at weddings or nighttime festivities will look incredible, thanks to the improved OIS, VDIS and Nightography.

Awesome Battery and Awesome Display
The Galaxy A34 5G features a large 6.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. This makes the device perfect for users who love streaming movies or catching cricket matches on their smartphones. The Vision Booster technology enhances the screen further with 1,000 nits brightness, making it 25% brighter than the previous model.

In addition, the device comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery that lasts for more than two days, so you can go about your day without constantly worrying about recharging. This is ideal for those with busy schedules or who often travel long distances. Plus, the Galaxy A34 5G supports 25W fast charging, ensuring you can quickly power up and get back to your day.

Awesome Offers: Get more for less

The Galaxy A34 5G sale is live and is available at a starting price of Rs. 27,999, inclusive of many offers. Don't miss the chance to grab your Samsung Galaxy A34 5G with incredible offers. Samsung is showering customers with a plethora of enticing deals, including:

  1. An instant Rs. 3,000 discount on leading bank cards
  2. Customers can also choose to avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2500
  3. Samsung sweetens the deal even further with an extra Rs. 1,000 off when you use the Shop App Welcome voucher!

These incredible offers won't last forever, so get your Samsung Galaxy A34 5G while the deals remain!

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G caters to the needs and preferences of the new generation of users without compromising on quality or performance. With its durable design, impressive camera features, larger display, and enhanced user experience, the Galaxy A34 5G carries the essence of #AwesomeIsForEveryone. Don't miss out on the fantastic launch offers – grab your new Galaxy A34 5G today.

