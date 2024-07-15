Here’s Why OPPO Reno12 5G Can Become Your Everyday AI Companion

The OPPO Reno12 5G, a standout in the Reno12 series, is here to revolutionise your daily smartphone experience. Designed to be your everyday AI companion, this phone is packed with intelligent features that simplify your life. Imagine capturing stunning photos effortlessly with an AI-driven camera system or enjoying a phone that optimises performance and battery life through advanced AI enhancements. The Reno12 5G promises not only a seamless and enjoyable experience but also transforms how you interact with your device. With its sleek and sturdy design, OPPO has the most number of AI features in this price segment. We can say this in our articles, the Reno12 5G stands out as a top choice in its price segment, ready to meet all your needs and more.

AI-Enhanced Camera: Elevate Your Photography Game

Right out of the box, the OPPO Reno12 5G's camera setup is immediately impressive. Imagine capturing every moment with stunning clarity and detail, regardless of the conditions. The 50MP Main Camera, featuring the Sony LYT600 sensor, promises sharp and clear photos, even in challenging lighting. The addition of Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) ensures that blurry shots are a thing of the past.

For those who love to capture intricate details, the 2MP OV02B10 macro camera offers the ability to take amazing close-up shots with a focusing distance of just 4cm. Whether it's the texture of a flower petal or the details on a small object, this camera brings tiny subjects to life.

The 8MP ultra-wide camera, featuring the Sony IMX355 sensor, is perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or large group photos. With a wide 112-degree field of view and excellent low-light performance, this camera ensures your wide-angle shots are bright and clear.

Selfie enthusiasts will be delighted with the 32MP front camera, equipped with the GC32E2 sensor. This camera includes AI Portrait Retouching to naturally enhance your facial features, while the Natural Tone feature ensures that lighting and skin tones are always realistic. Whether you're capturing a solo shot or a group selfie, you'll always look your best.

Advanced AI Features



The camera system of the Reno12 5G is equipped with several AI-driven features that made my photography more enjoyable:

AI Eraser 2.0: Have you ever taken a perfect photo only to find something distracting in the background? With AI Eraser 2.0, I was simply able to select the unwanted object or person, and watch it disappear, leaving behind a flawless image.

AI Clear Face: Group photos can be challenging, but with AI Clear Face feature I was able to enhance each person's features, ensuring everyone looks great. The best part? It processes everything on your device, so it's fast and secure.

AI Best Face: Don't let blinking ruin your group photos. AI Best Face detected the closed eyes and corrected them, ensuring that every person in the shot has their best face forward.

AI Studio: Ready to get creative? AI Studio allows you to turn your photos into digital avatars or unique profile pictures. In just a few taps, you can create fun and personalised images that stand out on social media.

For me these intelligent features make the Reno12 5G's camera system a joy to use. It ensured that every shot I too, whether a detailed macro, an expansive wide-angle, or a striking selfie, came out perfectly.

Design: The Sleek and Sturdy OPPO Reno12 5G

Holding the OPPO Reno12 5G for the first time, its sleek and sturdy design immediately stands out. At just 7.6mm thin and 177 grams, it is one of the sleekest and sturdiest phone in the Reno series, making it extremely comfortable to hold and easy to carry.

The OPPO Reno12 5G is built to impress, combining sleek aesthetics with rugged durability which is bolstered by the Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body, offering comprehensive protection against impacts and drops, so you can carry your phone confidently in any situation.

SGS certified the Reno12 5G with Premium Performance 5-star Multi-Scene protection. That means it is made to handle challenging environments with ease. Whether you're caught in a dust storm or unexpected rain, its IP65 rating guarantees dust and water resistance.

But it's not just about durability; the Reno12 5G is also a style statement. Available in three stunning colours, Astro Silver, Sunset Peach, and Matte Brown, you can choose a look that matches your personal style. For me the sunset peach colour variant was stunning.

Display: Immersive and Intelligent

Turning on the OPPO Reno12 5G for the first time, the expansive 6.7-inch 3D Curved Screen is nothing short of breathtaking. With an FHD+ resolution and a sharp 394 PPI, every detail comes to life, providing a cinematic feel that's perfect for any type of content you enjoy, whether it's streaming movies, gaming, or scrolling through your favourite social media feeds.

The 120Hz AMOLED display ensures smooth and fluid visuals, making every interaction seamless and delightful. You'll appreciate the enhanced responsiveness of Splash Touch, which allows you to use your phone effortlessly even when its screen has water droplets, perfect for those unexpected moments when you're caught in the rain or just need to use your phone with wet hands.

The Reno12 5G features the toughest screen ever in the series, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. This gives you ultra-flagship level resistance to impacts, drops, bends, and scratches, ensuring your screen remains in perfect condition even with daily use.

Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, the OPPO Reno12 5G's display is more than just visually stunning; it's built to provide an unparalleled viewing experience every time you use your phone.

ColorOS 14.1: Intelligent and Intuitive AI Features

Exploring the software, the OPPO Reno12 5G runs on ColorOS 14.1, based on Android 14, a UI that has been designed to elevate your smartphone experience with intelligent and intuitive AI features. Central to ColorOS 14.1 is the AI Toolbox, which recognises your current activity and recommends relevant AI features to assist you. Whether you're reading an article, writing a post, or browsing the web, the AI Toolbox provides useful tools like AI Writer for creative inspiration, AI Speak for reading out text, and AI Summary for quickly understanding the key points of lengthy content.

For someone like me who rely on voice notes and recordings, the AI Recording Summary feature is a game-changer. It effortlessly captures and summarises key points from meetings, interviews, or personal notes, making it easy for you to review and organise important information. Other interesting features like the File Dock and Smart Touch make your life easy with making things more accessible for you in your smartphone.

With these intelligent AI features, ColorOS 14.1 ensures that your OPPO Reno12 5G adapts to your needs, providing a smooth and efficient user experience that makes everyday tasks simpler and more enjoyable.

AI-Driven Performance: Power and Efficiency Combined

In terms of performance, the OPPO Reno12 5G doesn't disappoint. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset co-designed by OPPO and MediaTek, the phone effortlessly handles demanding tasks while maintaining excellent battery life. With RAM-Vita technology enhancing RAM utilisation, multitasking becomes smoother, and apps launch faster, allowing you to switch between tasks without a hiccup.

Whether you're a high-end user who juggles multiple apps or someone who loves gaming on the go like me, the Reno12 5G has got you covered. Equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, expandable by an additional 8GB, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, you'll have plenty of space and speed for all your needs. The Trinity Engine optimises overall system performance, ensuring your phone runs smoothly and efficiently in every situation.

Staying connected is crucial, and the Reno12 5G excels in this area. With AI Linkboost, I was able to enjoy enhanced signal reception and network stability even when I was on a call in the lift or at a basement parking, while BeaconLink ensures superior Bluetooth connectivity even in challenging environments. No matter where you are, you can count on reliable and fast connectivity, validated by the High Network Performance certification from TÜV Rheinland.

Clear communication is essential, especially in noisy environments. The AI Clear Voice feature filters out background noise during calls, making sure my voice is heard loud and clear. Whether you're multitasking at work, gaming with friends, or catching up with family, the OPPO Reno12 5G's AI-driven performance ensures you stay productive and connected effortlessly.

Battery: Long-lasting and Fast-Charging

The OPPO Reno12 5G features a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day. And when it's time to recharge, OPPO's 80W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charge technology gets you from 1% to 100% in just 46 minutes, so you spend less time plugged in and more time on the go. With this combination of long-lasting battery life and rapid charging, the Reno12 5G is designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle.

Your Everyday AI Companion

In conclusion, the OPPO Reno12 5G is more than just a smartphone; it's a multitasking companion designed to elevate your everyday experiences with advanced AI integration. From its powerful AI-driven camera system to its AI-optimised performance and productivity features, every aspect of this phone is designed to adapt to your needs. The sleek and sturdy design ensures durability and style, while the AI capabilities make it the perfect everyday companion. Whether I am capturing stunning photos, enjoying immersive visuals, or staying productive on the go, the OPPO Reno12 5G delivered exceptional reliability. It truly is my everyday AI companion. Check out all the variants and their price, availability and offers below:

The OPPO Reno12 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at Rs. 32,999 and will be available across Flipkart, mainline retail stores and OPPO e-Store starting July 25. Customers can avail of the many offers on the sale of the OPPO Reno12 Series. Go, get your OPPO Reno12 5G now!

