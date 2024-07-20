Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale is now live with hundreds of deals and bundled offers

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 20 July 2024 00:51 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is now open until July 21, 2024 in India

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day sale is live with hundreds of deals across categories
  • We've handpicked the best deals available on day 1 of Prime Day
  • ICICI Bank, SBI Card users can avail additional instant discount
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is now live in India. The two-day annual sale event is exclusive to Amazon's Prime members and brings hundreds of discounts and deals on a large selection of mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. To help you navigate through the sale, we're scanning through all these deals to handpick the best ones that are worth your time and money. Please note that you'll need Prime membership to make the most out of this sale, and prices and product availability are subject to change as the sale progresses.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale: Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 is now available at an effective price of Rs. 47,799 (including bank offers) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2024 sale in India. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer with a maximum discount capped at Rs. 44,050. You can also use no-cost EMI payment options with select credit cards.

Buy now: Rs. 47,799 (effective after bank offers)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is selling at an effective price of Rs. 74,999 (including bank offers) during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale event in India. The bundled exchange offer can further lower the price up to Rs. 44,050. If you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on the new Galaxy S24 series, this is a pretty sweet deal at this price, considering you'll also get access to a range of Galaxy AI features (via a software update).

Buy now: Rs. 74,999 (including bank offers)

Redmi 13C 5G
Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount on the Redmi 13C 5G budget smartphone. Using the Rs. 1,000 on-page coupon, you can buy Xiaomi's Redmi 13C 5G for as low as Rs. 9,499. You can exchange an older smartphone to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,950. Xiaomi's Redmi 13C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. You get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with several AI-powered features. The phone also includes a large 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 9,499 (effective after coupon discount)

iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G
The iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G is selling at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 (effective price after bank offers) on Amazon during the ongoing Prime Day 2024 sale event in India. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. It features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a local peak brightness level of 3000 nits.

Buy now: Rs. 29,999 (effective price after bank offers)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G
If you're eyeing an affordable 5G smartphone under Rs. 15,000, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is selling at an effective price of Rs. 14,999 (after applying bank and coupon offers) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2024 sale event. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera sensor with OIS, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Flashcharge, and a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Buy now: Rs. 14,999 (effective price after bank and coupon offers)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale: Best offers on electronics

Dell 15 Thin and Light Laptop
If you're looking for a big yet thin-and-light laptop under Rs. 45,000, this is a pretty sweet deal for you. The Dell 15 Thin and Light laptop is currently down to Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 62,088) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2024 sale this weekend. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM, and comes with a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a 15.6-inch full-HD display.

Buy now: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 62,088)

Apple iPad 10th gen
Apple's 10th generation iPad (10.9-inch) model is down to Rs. 30,900 during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale event in India. You can swap an older device to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 29,250 with your purchase. This iPad model is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset, and comes with 64GB of onboard storage, and support for Wi-Fi 6.

Buy now: Rs. 30,900 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

HP Laptop 15 13th Gen Intel Core i5
The HP Laptop 15 (15-fd0220TU) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 70,502) during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale in India. The laptop also comes with an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 25,500. The laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM, and includes a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box, and features stereo speakers.

Buy now: Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 70,502)

Amazon Fire TV Stick
A hot favourite during any Amazon sale is the company's Fire TV streaming media player. The regular Fire TV Stick is currently down to Rs. 2,199 while the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K model is available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 during the Prime Day 2024 sale in India. The Lite version is also down to Rs. 1,999, in case you're looking for something even more affordable.

Buy now: Rs. 1,999 (starting price)

Stay tuned to this page as we continue to scan through hundreds of great tech deals to bring you the best Prime Day 2024 offers on gadgets and electronics that are worth your time and money.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mobiles, Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day 2024, Prime Day Sale, Amazon sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  3. Honor 200 Pro First Impressions
  4. 5 Things to Know About Microsoft's Global Outage Caused by CrowdStrike
  5. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version: Essilux CEO
  6. Google Pixel 9 Series Spotted on Certification Site Weeks Ahead of Debut
  7. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Improvements Over Phone 2a
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  3. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  4. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  5. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  8. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  9. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  10. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »