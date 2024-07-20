Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is now live in India. The two-day annual sale event is exclusive to Amazon's Prime members and brings hundreds of discounts and deals on a large selection of mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. To help you navigate through the sale, we're scanning through all these deals to handpick the best ones that are worth your time and money. Please note that you'll need Prime membership to make the most out of this sale, and prices and product availability are subject to change as the sale progresses.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale: Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is now available at an effective price of Rs. 47,799 (including bank offers) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2024 sale in India. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer with a maximum discount capped at Rs. 44,050. You can also use no-cost EMI payment options with select credit cards.

Buy now: Rs. 47,799 (effective after bank offers)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is selling at an effective price of Rs. 74,999 (including bank offers) during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale event in India. The bundled exchange offer can further lower the price up to Rs. 44,050. If you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on the new Galaxy S24 series, this is a pretty sweet deal at this price, considering you'll also get access to a range of Galaxy AI features (via a software update).

Buy now: Rs. 74,999 (including bank offers)

Redmi 13C 5G

Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount on the Redmi 13C 5G budget smartphone. Using the Rs. 1,000 on-page coupon, you can buy Xiaomi's Redmi 13C 5G for as low as Rs. 9,499. You can exchange an older smartphone to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,950. Xiaomi's Redmi 13C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. You get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with several AI-powered features. The phone also includes a large 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 9,499 (effective after coupon discount)

iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G is selling at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 (effective price after bank offers) on Amazon during the ongoing Prime Day 2024 sale event in India. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. It features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a local peak brightness level of 3000 nits.

Buy now: Rs. 29,999 (effective price after bank offers)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

If you're eyeing an affordable 5G smartphone under Rs. 15,000, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is selling at an effective price of Rs. 14,999 (after applying bank and coupon offers) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2024 sale event. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera sensor with OIS, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Flashcharge, and a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Buy now: Rs. 14,999 (effective price after bank and coupon offers)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale: Best offers on electronics

Dell 15 Thin and Light Laptop

If you're looking for a big yet thin-and-light laptop under Rs. 45,000, this is a pretty sweet deal for you. The Dell 15 Thin and Light laptop is currently down to Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 62,088) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2024 sale this weekend. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM, and comes with a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a 15.6-inch full-HD display.

Buy now: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 62,088)

Apple iPad 10th gen

Apple's 10th generation iPad (10.9-inch) model is down to Rs. 30,900 during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale event in India. You can swap an older device to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 29,250 with your purchase. This iPad model is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset, and comes with 64GB of onboard storage, and support for Wi-Fi 6.

Buy now: Rs. 30,900 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

HP Laptop 15 13th Gen Intel Core i5

The HP Laptop 15 (15-fd0220TU) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 70,502) during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale in India. The laptop also comes with an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 25,500. The laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM, and includes a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box, and features stereo speakers.

Buy now: Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 70,502)

Amazon Fire TV Stick

A hot favourite during any Amazon sale is the company's Fire TV streaming media player. The regular Fire TV Stick is currently down to Rs. 2,199 while the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K model is available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 during the Prime Day 2024 sale in India. The Lite version is also down to Rs. 1,999, in case you're looking for something even more affordable.

Buy now: Rs. 1,999 (starting price)

Stay tuned to this page as we continue to scan through hundreds of great tech deals to bring you the best Prime Day 2024 offers on gadgets and electronics that are worth your time and money.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.