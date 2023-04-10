Technology News

SushiSwap DeFi Protocol Loses $3 Million in Exploit, Here’s What is Known About It

Jared Grey, the head developer of SushiSwap, has suggested all users to pull back permissions for all contracts of the protocol and exercise caution.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2023 14:04 IST
SushiSwap DeFi Protocol Loses $3 Million in Exploit, Here’s What is Known About It

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

SushiSwap was founded in 2020 and it lets people swap, lend, borrow crypto

Highlights
  • SushiSwap is trying to recover more funds
  • Details on how many users are affected remains unknown
  • Investigations in the case are underway

SushiSwap, a DeFi protocol, was exploited over the weekend that resulted in the loss of $3.3 million (roughly Rs. 27.03 crore). As per blockchain firms CertiK and Peckshield, a smart contract around function approvals was exploited by hackers to facilitate this attack on April 9. Researchers have claimed that SushiSwap users who engaged with the protocol between April 4 and April 9 were most likely to have been affected as part of this attack.

The smart contract that aggregates trade liquidity from multiple sources and identifies the most favourable price for swapping coins was targeted by the hackers, Cointelegraph said in a report.

Jared Grey, the head developer of SushiSwap has suggested all protocol users to pull back permissions for all contracts of the Ethereum-built protocol.

Grey has however suggested people to avoid engaging with the protocol for the time being.

This exploit marks the second biggest hack attack in the DeFi space this year so far.

In March, DeFi lending protocol Euler Finance lost at least $177.6 million (roughly Rs. 1,455 crore) in an exploit.

Hackers who target DeFi protocols often identify vulnerabilities in the open-source nature of the platform's code to gain unauthorised access.

Earlier last week, the US Treasury department sounded an alert that DeFi services are being severely misused to process illegal transfers. In its recent illicit finance risk assessment on decentralised finance, the Treasury found that notorious actors are exploiting vulnerabilities in the usual anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulation.

DeFi services that fail to comply with these obligations to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing pose the most significant illicit finance risk in this domain, the assessment found.

In 2022, an array of hack attacks on DeFi protocols resulted in the loss of $3.8 billion (nearly Rs. 31,100 crore), a recent report by Chainalysis had said.

As of January this year, financial losses incurred due to crypto exploits dropped by 93 percent, as compared to the same month last year, a report by PeckShield stated in February.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, SushiSwap, DeFi, Decentralised Finance, Hack, Crypto Hack
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Star Wars Celebration 2023: Ahsoka Teaser, Daisy Ridley Returns, Andor Season 2 Release Window, and More
Get Ready to Upgrade to Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Exciting Launch Offers Make #AwesomeIsForEveryone a Reality!

Related Stories

SushiSwap DeFi Protocol Loses $3 Million in Exploit, Here’s What is Known About It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Suggest New Colour Option: Details
  2. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  3. NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency
  4. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
  5. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  7. Realme Narzo N55 Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 Debut in India at This Price
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds CE Review
#Latest Stories
  1. SushiSwap DeFi Protocol Loses $3 Million in Exploit, Here’s What is Known About It
  2. Star Wars Celebration 2023: Ahsoka Teaser, Daisy Ridley Returns, Andor Season 2 Release Window, and More
  3. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Suggest New Colour Options May Be Coming: All Details
  4. Realme Narzo N55 Confirmed to Sport 64-Megapixel AI Camera; Teaser Hints at Mini Capsule
  5. Apple Takes Biggest Hit as Global PC Shipments Fall by 29 Percent in Q1 2023: Report
  6. Vivo T2 5G Confirmed to Launch With 64-Megapixel Main Camera
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Retain Profits Throughout Weekend, So Far April Seems Fruitful for Investors
  8. Twitter Labels NPR, BBC ‘Government-Funded’ After Backlash; Elon Musk Says Description May Not Be Accurate
  9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Opens with $377 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
  10. Japan Considers Government Adoption of ChatGPT-Like AI Technology, Wants Privacy Concerns Resolved
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.