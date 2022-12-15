Get Up to 8GB RAM With Samsung's Super Fast Galaxy M04 at Just Rs. 8,499

Samsung works extensively with its experts to deliver the perfect smartphones all the time. And after nearly two years, Samsung has launched a very competitive smartphone under the Rs. 10,000 segment. This super fast smartphone is the Galaxy M04.

It has features that can enhance your smartphone experience and make your life easier. The Samsung Galaxy M04 has been crafted to be Super Fast in all aspects. From up to 8GB RAM (With RAM Plus), 128GB storage, an efficient processor, a powerful 5000mAh battery and a super lit camera to a splendid display, Galaxy M04 has it all.

What's surprising about it is the pricing! Yes, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy M04 at a starting price of Rs. 8,499. It is all set to go on sale on 16 December, 12 noon, via Amazon India and Samsung.com.

Let's dive into all the features this super-fast, budget-friendly smartphone has to offer:

A super-quick 8GB RAM with RAM Plus



Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus. The segment best 8GB RAM allows you to run multiple apps faster. You can switch from one app to another in just a blink. With such speed you can do so much in less time. So get ready for a smooth and superfast experience with Galaxy M04.

Super spacious 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB

Samsung Galaxy M04 has an inbuilt storage of 128GB to store your precious moments. Not just this, but you can also store as many offline YouTube videos as you want. And if you need to make room for more memories, YouTube videos, and offline OTT content, then you can quickly expand the smartphone's storage to up to 1TB by using a microSD card. Isn't that too spacious?

Super smart 2-year OS updates

OS updates are one of the essential things a smartphone manufacturing company could offer. Samsung wants to leave no stone unturned when it comes to perfecting its smartphones with time, which is why the South Korean giant has promised two years of OS updates to keep the Galaxy M04 updated for the future. What more can you ask for?

Super efficient MediaTek processor

MediaTek Helio P35 delivers a best-in-class performance that makes the Galaxy M04 super efficient. The MTK P35 processor optimizes performance and reduces stuttering and lag in games. With such an efficient processor in the smartphone, one can easily do all the tasks without the sign of the phone slowing down. In short, with Galaxy M04, you are geared up to handle almost anything, and its performance will help you get over everyday tasks. It's just that you have to get your hands on it to make all this happen.

Super powerful 5000mAh battery

A complete smartphone requires a powerful battery. So having a large battery inside the smartphone is a must so it can deliver its splendid performance throughout the day. And that is why Samsung has packed a large 5000mAh battery, so you don't have to charge the Galaxy M04 now and then. Whether gaming, watching movies or multitasking, the Galaxy M04's powerful battery will always keep the phone awake so it can have your back. The battery supports 15W of fast charging so that you can juice up the smartphone in no time.

Super entertaining large HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy M04 sports a 16.55cm HD+ display, giving a top-notch high-definition viewing experience. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style notch which makes it look stunning. However, the perfect thing about the large display in a smartphone is that they become a content-consuming machine in no time. One can also play their favourite games with more focus as a large screen means more viewing clarity and display area.

Super lit 13-megapixel dual rear camera



The Samsung Galaxy M04 has a dual-camera setup that captures clear and detailed images and videos, both indoors and outdoors. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. So you can take all the beautiful photos you want without worrying about the quality, as the smartphone's camera sensors can take care of it very well.

The budget smartphone also sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera that will set your Instagram account on fire.

Super updated Android 12 OS

Samsung Galaxy M04 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 skin on top. Android 12 is packed with useful features and experiences. Its interface is entirely new and different from all the last android versions. It introduced a new Material You design language that makes everything fun and playful in the smartphone. Enjoy a seamless smartphone experience with Galaxy M04 in your hands.

Who should buy it?

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy M04 is the perfect super-fast budget-friendly smartphone everyone in India would love to get their hands on. But, hey, wait! We missed telling you about the colours. Dark Blue and Light Green are the colour options that will be available for this smartphone. So, back to answering, who should buy it? The Galaxy M04 is your everyday smartphone that has all the specs one could want in a budget smartphone. So, if you're going to buy a super-fast smartphone with all power-packed features, then look no more and go for the Samsung Galaxy M04.

If you want more details about Samsung Galaxy M04, then visit Amazon India and Samsung.com. The 'Mera M Super Fast' smartphone is set to go on sale on 16 December via Amazon India and Samsung's Online store at 12 noon. It will be available at Rs. 8,499 (including bank offer) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and at Rs. 9,499 (including bank offer) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Also, stay tuned to Gadgets 360, as there are always more such smartphones you need to know about.

