Realme V23i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6.56-Inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V23i is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme V23i comes in Far Mountain Blue, Jade Black colour options

Highlights
  • Realme V23i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • It gets a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • The Realme V23i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Realme V23i quietly launched in China on Wednesday. It is a mid-range offering that comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, but its charging speed has not been revealed by the company. This Realme smartphone features a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. The Realme V23i is also equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Shenzhen company recently launched the Realme 10 Pro series in India as well.

Realme V23i price, availability

The Realme V23i is listed on the Realme China store for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Realme offers this smartphone in Far Mountain Blue and Jade Black (translated) colour options.

There is no from the company yet regarding the availability of this smartphone in other markets, including India.

Realme V23i specifications, features

This smartphone gets a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Realme V23i packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, which supports 5G connectivity. It also packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the newly launched Realme V23i features a dual rear camera setup. There is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the back. In addition, this handset carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Realme V23i packs a 5,000mAh battery with unspecified wired charging support. The handset was previously [spotted] on the China Telecom website. The listing suggests that this smartphone gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone is said to measure 163.8x75.1x8.0mm.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme V23i

Realme V23i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
