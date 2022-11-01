Samsung Galaxy A Series - There's Something Awesome for Everyone

Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones bring the company's award-winning Galaxy innovation to everyone. There's something for everyone, at every price point, when it comes to Galaxy A series. If you're looking for something affordable or a power-packed smartphone with flagship-level features, Samsung's Galaxy A series has you covered.

The #AwesomeGalaxyA series smartphones are packed with powerful hardware and software to help you get things done, capture stunning photos, and access entertainment when you're on the move. Today, we'll highlight some of the biggest winners in Samsung's Galaxy A series lineup in India

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

If you're looking for a flagship-level smartphone at an affordable price point, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G should be your choice. It features everything you expect from a modern Galaxy A series smartphone and a lot more. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G and supports the RAM Plus feature that lets you upgrade the smartphone's RAM virtually by up to 8GB.

Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display with support for up to 800 nits brightness. The smartphone also features Eye Comfort Shield that helps you do more without straining your eyes. With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, you can enjoy a silky smooth viewing experience with less blur and more details.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a powerful camera setup to help you get that perfect shot every time. The 108-megapixel multi-lens camera setup helps you capture photos and videos with unmatched clarity. The Ultra Wide Camera can help you capture more details in a group photo, while the Depth Camera lets you customise focus to capture stunning portrait photos. The Macro camera helps you get closer to the details.

With a two-day battery life and 25W Super Fast Charging support, you're always way ahead of everyone else with nothing to slow you down. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price in India starts at Rs. 41,999. Many other exciting offers and EMI options can be availed.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

If you're in the market for a power-packed smartphone that can offer hours of no-lag gaming and help you capture Instagram-worthy photos on your vacation? Samsung Galaxy A53 is the smartphone you should look out for!

The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display supports a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so you can enjoy a stutter-free viewing experience. The quad-rear camera setup features a 64-megapixel OIS camera, helping you capture that picture-perfect weekend with your loved ones. The Galaxy A53 5G delivers exceptional value for your money.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G also comes with high-creativity features like Object Eraser and Photo Remaster that let you do so much more effortlessly. The Object Eraser lets you erase unwanted objects/people from your beautiful shots. And the Photo Remaster enhances any old photo you desire and make it look better than before. These creative and innovative features are a delight for all photography enthusiasts.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features RAM Plus mode that intelligently reads your needs with various apps and provides up to 16GB of RAM whenever you need it. With RAM Plus, the Galaxy A53 5G takes care of all the intensive multitasking you want on the go.

This smartphone has a sturdy build and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. So, with Galaxy A53 5G, you can go anywhere, be it a beach or a desert, and nothing will stop you from creating memories.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price starts at Rs. 34,499, and additionally, many other exciting offers await the consumers. Check it out here.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is a perfect mid-range 5G smartphone if you're looking to upgrade. The awesome combination of fantastic design, amazing features and some flagship-inspired specifications make Galaxy A33 5G a tough smartphone to compete with. Talking about features, the Galaxy A33 5G is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor and supports RAM Plus, which boosts the smartphone's capabilities, so you can get more done.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is rated IP67, so you don't have to worry about dust, drops, or small splashes of water. Gorilla Glass 5 protection makes the smartphone's display tougher and less prone to minor scratches. The spectacular 6.4-inch display runs at full-HD+ resolution. The Super AMOLED display technology makes everything appear awesome and vivid.

The Galaxy A33 5G lets you capture every detail with an awesome camera system. You can get crisp and clear shots with the 48-megapixel primary camera that also supports OIS. You can capture stunning ultra-wide photos, get closer to objects with the Macro camera, and customize focus with the Depth Camera. The Galaxy A33 can do it all!

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G also packs a 5,000mAh battery that's good to last for up to two days on a single charge. It also supports up to 25W Super Fast Charging and adaptive power saving to help you preserve the overall battery performance.

Samsung Galaxy A23

If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone with a budget of around Rs. 20,000, you should check out the amazing Galaxy A23. The smartphone comes with a large 6.6-inch Display with full-HD+ resolution. The display supports a refresh rate of 90Hz, making every piece of content look smoother and sharper.

Samsung Galaxy A23 features a powerful quad rear camera setup. The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The quad-camera system lets you capture a wide range of stunning shots. Galaxy A23 also features optical image stabilization (OIS), letting you capture videos more smoothly.

Galaxy A23 is powered by an octa-core processor, supported by up to 8GB of RAM. It has 128GB of internal storage, and you can add up to 1TB of additional storage using a MicroSD card. The smartphone is powerful enough to help you get things done, play your favourite mobile games, and binge-watch all your favourite TV shows and movies with Dolby Atmos support when you're on the move. The two-day battery life is perfect for your next vacation, helping you get more done on a single charge.

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy A23 at just Rs. 19,499 In addition, welcome benefits of up to Rs. 2,000 are available via the Samsung Shop App. You can also avail of no-cost EMI options. Check it out here.

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A13 is an affordable Galaxy A series smartphone that brings some really awesome features. Galaxy A13 comes with a big display that offers you more room to play your favourite videos and games. The 6.6-inch Infinity-V Display runs at full-HD+ resolution, bringing you amazing clarity no matter what you're viewing. Everything from photos to your favourite mobile games looks sharper, crisper, and clearer.

You can upgrade your mobile photography with a quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy A13. The amazing Galaxy A series smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. You can level up your social media game with this remarkable camera setup. The 8-megapixel front camera lets you capture stunning selfies and even lets you blur the background.

Galaxy A13 offers a minimalist design with a striking style. The smartphone looks stylish. The refined curves make it extremely comfortable to hold and offer easy-to-access screen navigation. Galaxy A13 comes in Black, Blue, Peach and the recently launched Green colour options.

With two-day battery life and an amazing starting price of Rs. 14,999, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is a clear winner in its segment. Welcome benefits of up to Rs 2,000 are also accessible through the Samsung Shop App. Find out here.

So, don't keep waiting. Instead, head to Samsung online store and get your Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone today!

