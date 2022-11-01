Technology News
  Google Workspace Individual Gets 1TB Additional Storage, Mail Merge, Global Regions Support: All Details

Google Workspace Individual Gets 1TB Additional Storage, Mail Merge, Global Regions Support: All Details

Google Workspace Individual storage upgrades and feature tweaks intend to minimise users having to leave the platform for work completion

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 November 2022 19:06 IST
Google Workspace Individual Gets 1TB Additional Storage, Mail Merge, Global Regions Support: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google will oversee a native integration of eSignature on Google Docs in the near future

Highlights
  • Workspace Individual storage upgrade to be rolled out to all customers
  • Multi-send mode receives added personalisation
  • Google confirmed a list of upcoming updates to Google Docs

Google Workspace Individual paid-upgrade that was announced in 2021 has now received improvements from the search engine giant in terms of increased storage capacity and advanced email personalisation. Google Workspace Individual accounts will now include 1TB of secure cloud storage which will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage, confirmed a company blog post. Meanwhile, multi-send mode on Google Workspace Individual, will now allow users to merge tags like @firstname, resulting in each recipient receiving personalised emails. Moreover, emails sent more than once will by default include a link to “unsubscribe” option, which will allow the recipient to stop receiving emails.

Google is also expanding the Google Workspace subscription service to additional regions including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece, and Argentina, according to the blog post. However, India has still not been included on the list.

The search-giant also confirmed a list of upcoming features that could be expected on Workspace, through a separate blog post. The list of upcoming features include a native integration of eSignature on Google Docs, that will allow users to collaborate on executing agreements without having to switch tabs or apps.

Google will seek to limit the need for users to download draft copies to be sent over for review, with collaboration comments, suggestions, and signature requests being integrated to Google Docs through the upcoming updates. Once the signature is added, a completed PDF contract will be emailed to both parties, and there will be no need to download the copy again.

Users will also be able to add fields to documents by dragging and dropping signature and date fields in branded documents. Monitoring and tracking the progress of contracts will also be enabled through the upcoming updates, confirmed the blog post. The Google Workspace Individual paid-upgrade that was launched in 2021 was meant for individual small business owners and included premium features such as smart booking services, professional video meetings, personalised email marketing, amongst others.

 

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Workspace, Google Workspace Individual
