IDFC First Bank customers can check their account balance online using their registered phone number.

Photo Credit: Pexels/ RDNE Stock project

How to Check IDFC First Bank Account Balance Online Via WhatsApp, Internet Banking, and Mobile App

Highlights
  • IDFC First Bank mobile app is available on Android and iOS
  • IDFC First Bank customers can check your account balance via missed call
  • You can also choose to visit your nearby branch
IDFC First Bank allows its customers to check their account balance via multiple methods, both online and offline. As it is not always possible for you to visit your nearest bank branch or ATM, checking your account balance online becomes the most convenient, and often the only, way to do so. If you have a smartphone, you can download the IDFC First Bank MobileBanking app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store, or message the bank on WhatsApp. However, if you have a feature phone, you might want to use the financial institution's missed call banking services to check your IDFC First Bank account balance.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check your IDFC First Bank account balance online via mobile banking app, internet banking, WhatsApp, and missed call.

How to Check IDFC First Bank Balance via Internet Banking

  1. Click here to visit the IDFC First Bank website.
  2. Enter your registered phone number.
  3. Tap on Generate OTP.
  4. The bank will send you an OTP via SMS.
  5. Enter the OTP in the field and click on Confirm.
  6. Wait for the webpage to reload to show your current or savings account balance, along with other details.

How to Check IDFC First Bank Balance via Mobile Banking

  1. Download the "IDFC FIRST Bank: MobileBanking" app from the Play Store or App Store.
  2. Enter your registered phone number and sign in to your account.
  3. The app will display your account information, along with the debit and credit card details.
  4. Swipe to the account for which you wish to check the balance.
  5. Click on the Unhide button under the Available Balance section.
  6. Wait for the page to get updated.
  7. Then the app will show you your account balance.

How to Check IDFC First Bank Balance via Missed Call or SMS Banking

  1. Open the phone app on your phone.
  2. Dial 18002700720 toll-free number from your registered phone number.
  3. The call will hang up automatically.
  4. Alternatively, you can send a text message to 5676732 or 9289289960 from your registered phone number.
  5. You will receive an SMS on the same contact number with the IDFC First Bank account balance.

How to Check IDFC First Bank Balance via WhatsApp Banking

  1. Save IDFC First Bank's WhatsApp contact number 9555555555 on your phone.
  2. Open WhatsApp. (Download the app if you haven't already.)
  3. Search for the IDFC First Bank contact.
  4. Type ”Hi” and send the message from your registered phone number.
  5. The WhatsApp chatbot will present you with a menu.
  6. Tap on Check Balance.
  7. The IDFC First Bank's WhatsApp chatbot will reply with your account details and current balance.

FAQs

1. How can I check my IDFC First Bank balance?

You can check your IDFC First Bank Account balance via internet banking, mobile banking app, missed call, and WhatsApp banking.

2. How to check the IDFC First Bank balance via WhatsApp?

You can send "Hi" to the IDFC First Bank WhatsApp number 9555555555.

3. What is the missed call number for IDFC First Bank?

The IDFC First Bank missed call number is 18002700720.

4. How to check the IDFC First Bank account statement?

You can check the IDFC First Bank account statement via internet banking and mobile app.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
