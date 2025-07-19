The Future Folds Here: Pre-Book the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Now and Get Benefits Worth Rs. 12,000

Samsung is back at it again, pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 were just released and Samsung has not only refined its foldable lineup, but it has also redefined it. These new foldables are thinner, smarter, and more powerful than ever because they have better hardware, and Galaxy AI is more deeply integrated into them.

Whether you're someone who loves multitasking, content creation, photography, or just wants a phone that turns heads, Samsung's latest foldables have something interesting to offer. Let's explore how these next-gen devices are transforming the way we work, play, and connect.

Galaxy Z Fold7: Built for Power and Productivity

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung's most advanced foldable yet, and it shows. From its slim profile to its cutting-edge internals, this is a device built for users who want a premium flagship experience with added flexibility.

Design That Works as Hard as You Do

The Fold7 is the thinnest and lightest Fold Samsung has ever made. It is only 4.2mm thick when opened and weighs 216 grams. It may look sleek, but it has a lot of power. Durability is top-notch too, with Gorilla Glass Ceramic2 on the outside, Gorilla Glass Victus2 on the display, and an ultra-strong hinge made of Advanced Armor Aluminium.

Fold is the new bar. With a cover screen width of 72.8mm and an immersive 21:9 aspect ratio, the Fold7 is built for one-handed use and a cinematic experience.

Unfold a World of Possibilities

The expansive 8-inch inner display is now 11% larger than the Fold6, enabling users to multitask effortlessly. You can run up to three apps simultaneously and drag-and-drop between windows, or split the screen to boost productivity while on the go. It's like carrying a mini laptop in your pocket. Whether you're answering emails, editing documents, or hopping on a video call, the Fold7 handles it all with ease.

Smarter with Galaxy AI and Gemini Integration

Samsung has integrated Google Gemini directly into the Fold7, giving you a smart assistant that works across apps. You can get real-time help drafting messages, summarising documents, or even planning your travel, all without switching screens.

Gemini Live is now optimised for the large screen and supports screen and camera sharing. During casual browsing, you can even use Circle to Search in case you don't understand what's on your screen. You also get smart tools like Generative Edit, Audio Eraser, and Note Assist to clean up background noise and summarise notes in one tap.

A Camera That's All About Clarity

The Fold7 features a 200MP main camera backed by the next-gen ProVisual Engine. What does that mean for you? Hyper-detailed images, incredible night photography, and AI-powered enhancements that help you shoot like a pro, no editing apps needed. You also get an ultra-wide lens with autofocus for macro shots and a 10MP selfie camera with a 100° field of view.

Galaxy Z Flip7: Fun, Flexible, and Ready for Anything

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is made for those who like to stand out. Compact, powerful, and surprisingly versatile, it fits in your pocket and flips open into a full-sized smartphone experience, with a creative twist.

It's the slimmest and lightest Flip yet, with a new 21:9 screen ratio that creates a 'bar phone' feel, now 13% wider than its predecessor, the Flip6.

Flex It Your Way

The 3.4-inch Flex Window isn't just for checking notifications. You can use it to reply to messages, change music, take selfies, or even access maps, all without flipping open the phone. That's a whole new way to use your smartphone.

The Infinity Flex Window on the Flip7 also offers clear visibility even in harsh lighting, thanks to 2600nits of brightness. With smoother scrolling at 120Hz and 60Hz, the Flip7 offers an effortless touch experience.

Capture Moments Without Compromise

Flip7's dual-camera setup includes a 50MP wide lens and 12MP ultra-wide lens, perfect for everything from casual clicks to full-blown content creation. Thanks to Auto Zoom, the phone can automatically adjust the frame while you're shooting hands-free.

And with FlexCam, you can take photos from any angle. Just set the phone on a surface, fold it halfway, and strike a pose, no tripod needed. Features like these make this phone a dream for content creators.

AI That Understands You

Galaxy AI makes its mark on the Flip7 too. With Gemini Live on the Flex Window, you get smart assistance right from the cover screen. Suggested Replies, Audio Eraser, and Generative Edit are all built in to enhance how you create, communicate, and multitask. Whether you're travelling or just trying to bridge a language gap, this is a powerful tool that fits in your hand.

Performance That Keeps Up With You

Both the Fold7 and Flip7 run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite for Galaxy, delivering fast, fluid performance while being energy efficient. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or switching between tasks, these devices can handle it effortlessly.

And with optimised battery life, up to 4400mAh on the Fold7, you can go from morning to night without a recharge.

Designed to Impress, Built to Last

Not only did Samsung improve the performance, but it also made them more durable. Both foldables feature enhanced hinge mechanisms, Armor Aluminium frames, and IPX8 water resistance. So while they look stylish, they're also built for real-life usage.

Both Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are available in new Shadow Blue and Mint colour options. Hence, you have more ways to express your personal style. Whether you go bold or subtle, there's a shade that fits your vibe.

The Best Time to Switch is Now

Samsung is sweetening the deal for early adopters. When you pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold7 or Z Flip7, you unlock launch benefits including exclusive memory upgrades, extra bonuses, and VIP service options. It's the best way to get more out of your new device from day one.

And yes, they're available online right now at Samsung.com, so you can reserve yours without even stepping out. Hence, go ahead and pre-book now and enjoy benefits worth up to Rs. 12,000!

Still Using Another Brand? Try Galaxy First

If you're not yet on the Galaxy train, don't worry, Samsung has made it easier than ever to get a taste of what you're missing.

Just download the Try Galaxy app to experience Samsung-exclusive apps, themes, and Galaxy AI features on your current phone. Once you try it, you'll see why more and more users are making the switch.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 aren't just smartphones, they're a glimpse into the future of mobile technology. By blending sleek design, powerful performance, and truly intelligent AI, Samsung has once again proven why it leads the foldable space.

Whether you're looking for a device that boosts productivity or lets you express your creativity, there's a foldable made just for you.

So go ahead, unfold your world with Samsung's most advanced smartphones yet. Pre-book now!

