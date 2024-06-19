Why the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Is the Best Rugged and Water-Resistant Smartphone in India - Worth Every Penny

Finding a smartphone that perfectly balances durability and high performance can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But your search ends with the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G. This device is a real game-changer, designed for those of you who need a phone that can handle the daily wear and tear of everyday life while still delivering outstanding performance. Imagine having a phone that not only survives but excels in harsh conditions. Let's dive into the unique features that make the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G the best rugged and water-resistant smartphone available in India today.

Superior Water Resistance

Picture this: you're out on an adventurous trip, or maybe you're just travelling during the unpredictable monsoon season. The last thing you need is a phone that can't keep up with you. Enter the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, your perfect partner in all conditions. This smartphone is built to endure the extremes, offering IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. Whether it's dust or water, this phone can handle it all. The IP68 rating means it can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes, and the IP69 rating ensures it can withstand high-pressure water jets like those used on motorcycles. So, whether you're caught in a sudden rainstorm or accidentally drop your phone in the water, you can relax knowing your device is safe. The IP66 rating further guarantees that the phone is dust-tight and can resist powerful water jets.

It has been tossed in a washing machine, inside a jeans pocket, washed for 10–15 minutes, and nothing happened. It's even been submerged in a pool – the immersion test confirmed it remains functional even underwater. Dropping it in a mud pool and then washing it off? It's got you covered there as well. Even booking a cab in the rain is no issue, thanks to its Splash Touch feature, which lets it function perfectly in wet conditions.

Rugged and Durable Body

Imagine the peace of mind knowing your phone is protected by the 360° Armour Body, which isn't just a fancy term. It's a feature backed by rigorous testing, including military-grade standards and Swiss SGS certification. These tests prove the phone's ability to withstand drops, impacts, and harsh environments. Think about this: the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G has been driven over by a bike to show its strength.

But it doesn't stop there. How about testing its durability in extreme cold? The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G has been frozen and still performed flawlessly. Spilled cleaning agents on it? No problem. It has undergone chemical exposure tests to ensure it withstands common household chemicals. And the bend test? It's been put under pressure to check its structural integrity, and it passed with flying colours. These real-world scenarios show just how robust and reliable this phone is.

Now, think about those everyday mishaps. For instance, the phone has also undergone the stairs drop test, which involves dropping it from a staircase to show its impact resistance. Or the jeans pocket drop test, which simulates the phone falling from a pocket, assessing its durability in day-to-day situations. Even the work desk drop test, dropping it from a typical desk height, ensures it can withstand common office accidents.

Imagine the scratch test, where sharp objects are used to scratch the surface, or the abrasion test, where it's rubbed against rough materials. The drop test from various heights onto different surfaces ensures the screen remains intact. These rigorous tests prove that the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is not only built to last but is also designed to provide a reliable user experience, no matter what conditions you face.

Immersive Display and Sound

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G delivers an immersive audio-visual experience with its stunning 6.7-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display and 93% screen-to-body ratio. This screen isn't just beautiful, it's designed with your comfort in mind. Featuring five advanced eye protection technologies, it ensures that no matter where you are or what lighting conditions you're in, your eyes remain comfortable and strain-free. Whether you're binge-watching videos, diving into an intense gaming session, or just browsing through your social feeds, the display quality is exceptional.

And it's not just about looks. The phone's 3D curved AMOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering enhanced durability and scratch resistance. So even when you have keys or coins in your pocket along with your phone will remain scratchless

And for those moments when you need a bit more volume, the phone's 300 percent Ultra Volume Mode ensures you never miss a call or notification, even in noisy environments. This mode is perfect for enjoying your multimedia content to the fullest.

Aesthetic Yet Functional Design

Even though the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is built to be rugged, it doesn't sacrifice style. The smartphone is just 7.89mm thin and weighs just 171gm. Thanks to its sleek and lightweight body with an ergonomic 3D Curved Design that feels great in your hand. For the first time in the F Series, OPPO has introduced the elegant Cosmos Ring design around the camera module, inspired by high-end mechanical watches, adding a sophisticated touch. The back panel is finished with high-quality elastic vegan leather, giving the phone a luxurious feel.

You can choose between two stunning colours: Dusk Pink, inspired by vibrant sunsets, and Midnight Navy, reflecting the calm night skies.

Power That Keeps You Going

When it comes to battery life, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is a true champion. With its robust 5000mAh battery, this smartphone is designed to keep up with your busy day. Whether you're streaming videos, playing games, or juggling multiple apps, you won't find yourself desperately searching for a charger by day's end. And when you do need to charge, the 67W SUPERVOOC TM fast charging technology is a game-changer. We put the phone on charge and it went from zero to 56 percent in just 20 minutes, and a 100 percent charge in a mere 44 minutes, which is incredibly convenient for those who are always on the move.

What makes this even better is OPPO's promise about four years of battery durability which ensures that the battery retains over 80 percent of its capacity even after four years of daily charging. This means you don't have to worry about battery degradation anymore.

Capturing Life's Moments

If capturing memories is your passion, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is your ideal companion. The 64MP primary camera allows you to take stunningly clear and detailed images while exploring scenic landscapes or enjoying a casual get-together with friends.

For those beautiful portrait shots, the 2MP depth camera creates a natural bokeh effect, making your subjects pop against a softly blurred background. If you're a selfie lover, the 8MP front camera with AI Portrait Retouching ensures your selfies always look natural and pleasant.

Also, have you ever tried to capture a moving subject and ended up with a blurry photo? This phone's Flash Snapshot feature ensures you get clear and detailed images, even of moving subjects. Plus, with the AI Eraser, you can easily remove any unwanted elements from your photos, making sure every shot is just the way you want it. It's like having a personal photo editor right in your pocket.

Seamless Performance and User Experience

Under the hood, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, ensuring that everything runs smoothly, whether you're using everyday apps, multitasking, or diving into intensive gaming sessions. You'll appreciate how this phone handles all your tasks without a hitch. Plus, with its 50-month fluency protection, you can rest easy knowing your phone will stay fast and responsive for years to come, without slowing down.

Running on ColorOS 14, this phone offers a user-friendly and intuitive experience. Aqua Dynamics makes interactions with your phone feel fluid and natural, while real-time service statuses are displayed clearly, enhancing your overall experience. Additionally, the File Dock feature simplifies transferring files between apps with a simple drag-and-drop gesture, making multitasking a breeze.

Worth Every Penny

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is more than just a smartphone, it's your reliable and durable companion built to withstand the toughest conditions while delivering top-tier performance. Its rugged design, powerful battery life, impressive camera capabilities, and smooth performance make it the best choice for anyone looking for a durable and water-resistant smartphone in India. OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G's price in India starts at Rs. 27,999, for the base model with 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB option is set at Rs. 29,999. The phone will go on sale starting 20th June and will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, mainline retail outlets and OPPO Store.

