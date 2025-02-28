Technology News
Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000 for a Perfect Grooming Routine

Find the best trimmers on Myntra, from multi-grooming kits to waterproof designs, for a seamless grooming experience.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 February 2025 14:38 IST
Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000 for a Perfect Grooming Routine

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Andrews

A well-groomed look starts with the right trimmer.

Highlights
  • Best trimmers on Myntra for beard, hair, and body grooming
  • Advanced features like precision blades & long battery life
  • Multi-grooming kits & waterproof trimmers for every need
A well-groomed look starts with the right trimmer, whether it's for shaping your beard, maintaining a sharp haircut, or achieving a clean, polished style. With advanced features like precision blades, multiple length settings, and long battery life, today's trimmers offer versatility and convenience for effortless grooming. From all-in-one multi-grooming kits to compact, travel-friendly options, there's a perfect match for every need. Here's a roundup of the top trimmers available on Myntra, designed to elevate your grooming routine with ease.

S.No. Top 10 Budget Trimmers on Myntra Price
1 Bombay Shaving Company Men Power Groomer 11-in-1 Beard & Body Trimmer Rs. 1399
2 NOVA NHT 1041 USB Trimmer with 60 Min Runtime & 5-Length Settings Rs. 548
3 BEARDO Men ApeX Prime 3-In-1 Multi Grooming Kit Rs. 1034
4 Havells BT6111 Beard Trimmer Rs. 1033
5 Philips MG3724/30 All-In-One Multigroomer Trimmer for Beard, Nose & Body Rs. 1326
6 VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi Grooming Trimmer Rs. 1484
7 Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro Rs. 1587
8 WAHL Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer Rs. 1749
9 Ikonic Me 5 In 1 Express Groomer Timmer Rs. 1612
10 Man Up Cordless Waterproof Trimmer Rs. 1409

Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000

Bombay Shaving Company Men Power Groomer 11-in-1 Beard & Body Trimmer

This advanced grooming kit comes with 6 beard combs, 2 body combs, and a nose & ear attachment for full-body precision. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades and cool ceramic blades ensure a smooth, irritation-free trim. With Type-C fast charging, it runs for 90 minutes on a single charge, making it a reliable grooming essential.

Pros:

  • 11-in-1 versatility for beard, body, and nose grooming
  • Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness
  • Ceramic blades stay cool for skin-friendly trimming
  • Detachable blades for easy maintenance

Cons:

  • Multiple attachments may require extra storage space
  • Needs regular cleaning to maintain performance

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,399 on Myntra.

Bombay Trimer Bombay Shaving Company Men Power Groomer 11-in-1 Beard

Nova NHT 1041 USB Trimmer

Designed for effortless grooming, this trimmer features stainless steel blades and 5 length settings, allowing precise trimming from 0.5 to 12 mm. With a 60-minute battery life and USB charging, it offers convenience for beard, moustache, and body grooming. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip for a smooth trimming experience.

Pros:

  • Adjustable length settings for customised styling
  • Sharp stainless steel blades for precise trimming
  • 1-year brand warranty

Cons:

  • Limited trimming range compared to high-end models
  • No fast-charging feature

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 548 on Myntra.

NOVA Trimer Nova NHT 1041 USB Trimmer

BEARDO Men Apex Prime 3-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit

A powerhouse of precision, this multi-purpose trimmer comes with three interchangeable attachments—T-blade for wide coverage, a precision blade for sharp detailing, and a nose & ear attachment for delicate grooming. Featuring self-sharpening zero-gap blades and a powerful 6000 RPM motor, it delivers up to 120 minutes of cordless use.

Pros:

  • 3-in-1 versatility for complete grooming
  • Zero-gap blades for ultra-close trims
  • 120-minute runtime with fast Type-C charging
  • IPX5 water resistance for wet and dry use
  • LED battery indicator for easy monitoring

Cons:

  • May require regular cleaning due to close-trim precision
  • Higher RPM might not suit sensitive skin

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,034 on Myntra.

Beardo Trimer BEARDO Men ApeX Prime 3-In-1 Multi Grooming Kit

Havells BT6111 Beard Trimmer

Built for precision and comfort, this trimmer features skin-friendly stainless steel blades designed to prevent nicks and cuts. With a zero-trim look at 0.5 mm and up to 13 mm length settings, it allows customised beard styling. A single charge provides 1.5 hours of cordless use, making it ideal for 20+ trimming sessions.

Pros:

  • Skin-friendly stainless steel blades for a smooth trim
  • Adjustable length settings for customised styling
  • 1.5-hour runtime on a full charge
  • Zero-trim look for a sharp finish
  • 2-year brand warranty for reliability

Cons:

  • No USB charging option
  • May not suit very thick beards

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,033 on Myntra.

Havells Trimer Havells BT6111 Beard Trimmer

Philips MG3724/30 All-In-One Multigroomer

Designed for complete grooming, this cordless trimmer includes six attachments for face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure long-lasting precision, while non-corrosive, rust-free materials make maintenance effortless.

Pros:

  • All-in-one grooming with six versatile attachments
  • Self-sharpening, rust-free stainless steel blades
  • No blade oil required for maintenance-free use
  • Water-resistant guards for easy cleaning
  • Nose and ear trimmer for safe precision
  • Comes with a storage pouch for convenience

Cons:

  • Long 16-hour charging time
  • No quick-charge feature

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,326 on Myntra.

Philips Trimmer Philips MG3724/30 All-In-One Multigroomer Trimmer for Beard Nose

VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi-Grooming Trimmer

A versatile grooming essential, this trimmer features stainless steel washable blades designed for sensitive skin. With a T-blade, precision blade, nose trimmer, body shaver and multiple comb attachments, it ensures precise styling. A 1200mAh Li-ion battery provides 150 minutes of runtime after just 3 hours of charging.

Pros:

  • 9-in-1 functionality for complete grooming
  • Stainless steel blades suitable for sensitive skin
  • Digital display for battery and mode indication
  • Travel lock and storage case for portability
  • Corded and cordless usage options
  • 2-year brand warranty

Cons:

  • Longer charging time compared to quick-charge models
  • Multiple attachments may require extra storage space

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,484 on Myntra.

VEGA Trimmer VEGA

Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer

A complete grooming solution, this 12-in-1 kit is designed for face, body, and intimate areas. Equipped with five stainless steel blades and seven guiding combs, it ensures precision styling. Corded and cordless functionality, along with a storage pouch and stand, add to its convenience.

Pros:

  • 12-in-1 grooming versatility for face, body, and more
  • Stainless steel blades for sharp and durable performance
  • 120-minute runtime with fast 2-hour charging
  • Corded and cordless use for flexibility
  • Storage pouch and stand for easy organisation
  • 2-year brand warranty

Cons:

  • Requires regular cleaning for optimal performance
  • Multiple attachments may take storage space

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,587 on Myntra.

Morphy Trimmer Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer

Wahl Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer

Designed for precision and versatility, this trimmer features a T-blade for edging, a trimmer blade for full beard and body grooming, and a detail shaver for sharp lines. With self-sharpening blades, USB charging and an impressive 4-hour runtime, it offers long-lasting, hassle-free grooming.

Pros:

  • Multi-purpose attachments for complete grooming
  • Self-sharpening blades for lasting performance
  • 14 length guide options for custom styling
  • USB charging for added convenience
  • 2-year brand warranty

Cons:

  • Multiple attachments require careful handling

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,749 on Myntra.

Wahl Trimmer Wahl Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer

Ikonic 5-in-1 Express Groomer Trimmer

This all-in-one grooming tool delivers precision and convenience with its digital display and impact-resistant combs. Designed for durability and ease of use, it ensures a smooth trimming experience with high-performance blades.

Pros:

  • 5-in-1 functionality for versatile grooming
  • Digital display for real-time runtime tracking
  • Impact-resistant combs for added durability
  • 90-minute runtime on a full charge
  • 1-year brand warranty

Cons:

  • No quick charge option

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,612 on Myntra.

Ikonic Trimmer Ikonic 5-in-1 Express Groomer Trimmer

Man Up Cordless Waterproof Trimmer

Designed for a smooth and painless grooming experience, this waterproof trimmer features ceramic blade technology to prevent cuts and tugs. The package includes a trimmer, charging cable, cleaning brush, and adjustable guards for a complete grooming solution.

Pros:

  • Ceramic blades for a gentle, precise trim
  • 100% waterproof for easy cleaning and wet use
  • Dual cord and cordless functionality for convenience
  • No nicks, cuts, or post-use irritation
  • 1-year brand warranty

Cons:

  • Requires careful handling to maintain blade longevity
  • May take time to adjust to different trimming lengths

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,409 on Myntra.

Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000 for a Perfect Grooming Routine
