Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000 for a Perfect Grooming Routine

A well-groomed look starts with the right trimmer, whether it's for shaping your beard, maintaining a sharp haircut, or achieving a clean, polished style. With advanced features like precision blades, multiple length settings, and long battery life, today's trimmers offer versatility and convenience for effortless grooming. From all-in-one multi-grooming kits to compact, travel-friendly options, there's a perfect match for every need. Here's a roundup of the top trimmers available on Myntra, designed to elevate your grooming routine with ease.
Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000
Bombay Shaving Company Men Power Groomer 11-in-1 Beard & Body Trimmer
This advanced grooming kit comes with 6 beard combs, 2 body combs, and a nose & ear attachment for full-body precision. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades and cool ceramic blades ensure a smooth, irritation-free trim. With Type-C fast charging, it runs for 90 minutes on a single charge, making it a reliable grooming essential.
Pros:
- 11-in-1 versatility for beard, body, and nose grooming
- Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness
- Ceramic blades stay cool for skin-friendly trimming
- Detachable blades for easy maintenance
Cons:
- Multiple attachments may require extra storage space
- Needs regular cleaning to maintain performance
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,399 on Myntra.
Nova NHT 1041 USB Trimmer
Designed for effortless grooming, this trimmer features stainless steel blades and 5 length settings, allowing precise trimming from 0.5 to 12 mm. With a 60-minute battery life and USB charging, it offers convenience for beard, moustache, and body grooming. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip for a smooth trimming experience.
Pros:
- Adjustable length settings for customised styling
- Sharp stainless steel blades for precise trimming
- 1-year brand warranty
Cons:
- Limited trimming range compared to high-end models
- No fast-charging feature
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 548 on Myntra.
BEARDO Men Apex Prime 3-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit
A powerhouse of precision, this multi-purpose trimmer comes with three interchangeable attachments—T-blade for wide coverage, a precision blade for sharp detailing, and a nose & ear attachment for delicate grooming. Featuring self-sharpening zero-gap blades and a powerful 6000 RPM motor, it delivers up to 120 minutes of cordless use.
Pros:
- 3-in-1 versatility for complete grooming
- Zero-gap blades for ultra-close trims
- 120-minute runtime with fast Type-C charging
- IPX5 water resistance for wet and dry use
- LED battery indicator for easy monitoring
Cons:
- May require regular cleaning due to close-trim precision
- Higher RPM might not suit sensitive skin
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,034 on Myntra.
Havells BT6111 Beard Trimmer
Built for precision and comfort, this trimmer features skin-friendly stainless steel blades designed to prevent nicks and cuts. With a zero-trim look at 0.5 mm and up to 13 mm length settings, it allows customised beard styling. A single charge provides 1.5 hours of cordless use, making it ideal for 20+ trimming sessions.
Pros:
- Skin-friendly stainless steel blades for a smooth trim
- Adjustable length settings for customised styling
- 1.5-hour runtime on a full charge
- Zero-trim look for a sharp finish
- 2-year brand warranty for reliability
Cons:
- No USB charging option
- May not suit very thick beards
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,033 on Myntra.
Philips MG3724/30 All-In-One Multigroomer
Designed for complete grooming, this cordless trimmer includes six attachments for face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure long-lasting precision, while non-corrosive, rust-free materials make maintenance effortless.
Pros:
- All-in-one grooming with six versatile attachments
- Self-sharpening, rust-free stainless steel blades
- No blade oil required for maintenance-free use
- Water-resistant guards for easy cleaning
- Nose and ear trimmer for safe precision
- Comes with a storage pouch for convenience
Cons:
- Long 16-hour charging time
- No quick-charge feature
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,326 on Myntra.
VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi-Grooming Trimmer
A versatile grooming essential, this trimmer features stainless steel washable blades designed for sensitive skin. With a T-blade, precision blade, nose trimmer, body shaver and multiple comb attachments, it ensures precise styling. A 1200mAh Li-ion battery provides 150 minutes of runtime after just 3 hours of charging.
Pros:
- 9-in-1 functionality for complete grooming
- Stainless steel blades suitable for sensitive skin
- Digital display for battery and mode indication
- Travel lock and storage case for portability
- Corded and cordless usage options
- 2-year brand warranty
Cons:
- Longer charging time compared to quick-charge models
- Multiple attachments may require extra storage space
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,484 on Myntra.
Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer
A complete grooming solution, this 12-in-1 kit is designed for face, body, and intimate areas. Equipped with five stainless steel blades and seven guiding combs, it ensures precision styling. Corded and cordless functionality, along with a storage pouch and stand, add to its convenience.
Pros:
- 12-in-1 grooming versatility for face, body, and more
- Stainless steel blades for sharp and durable performance
- 120-minute runtime with fast 2-hour charging
- Corded and cordless use for flexibility
- Storage pouch and stand for easy organisation
- 2-year brand warranty
Cons:
- Requires regular cleaning for optimal performance
- Multiple attachments may take storage space
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,587 on Myntra.
Wahl Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer
Designed for precision and versatility, this trimmer features a T-blade for edging, a trimmer blade for full beard and body grooming, and a detail shaver for sharp lines. With self-sharpening blades, USB charging and an impressive 4-hour runtime, it offers long-lasting, hassle-free grooming.
Pros:
- Multi-purpose attachments for complete grooming
- Self-sharpening blades for lasting performance
- 14 length guide options for custom styling
- USB charging for added convenience
- 2-year brand warranty
Cons:
- Multiple attachments require careful handling
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,749 on Myntra.
Ikonic 5-in-1 Express Groomer Trimmer
This all-in-one grooming tool delivers precision and convenience with its digital display and impact-resistant combs. Designed for durability and ease of use, it ensures a smooth trimming experience with high-performance blades.
Pros:
- 5-in-1 functionality for versatile grooming
- Digital display for real-time runtime tracking
- Impact-resistant combs for added durability
- 90-minute runtime on a full charge
- 1-year brand warranty
Cons:
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,612 on Myntra.
Man Up Cordless Waterproof Trimmer
Designed for a smooth and painless grooming experience, this waterproof trimmer features ceramic blade technology to prevent cuts and tugs. The package includes a trimmer, charging cable, cleaning brush, and adjustable guards for a complete grooming solution.
Pros:
- Ceramic blades for a gentle, precise trim
- 100% waterproof for easy cleaning and wet use
- Dual cord and cordless functionality for convenience
- No nicks, cuts, or post-use irritation
- 1-year brand warranty
Cons:
- Requires careful handling to maintain blade longevity
- May take time to adjust to different trimming lengths
The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,409 on Myntra.
