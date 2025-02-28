Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000 for a Perfect Grooming Routine

A well-groomed look starts with the right trimmer, whether it's for shaping your beard, maintaining a sharp haircut, or achieving a clean, polished style. With advanced features like precision blades, multiple length settings, and long battery life, today's trimmers offer versatility and convenience for effortless grooming. From all-in-one multi-grooming kits to compact, travel-friendly options, there's a perfect match for every need. Here's a roundup of the top trimmers available on Myntra, designed to elevate your grooming routine with ease.

S.No. Top 10 Budget Trimmers on Myntra Price 1 Bombay Shaving Company Men Power Groomer 11-in-1 Beard & Body Trimmer Rs. 1399 2 NOVA NHT 1041 USB Trimmer with 60 Min Runtime & 5-Length Settings Rs. 548 3 BEARDO Men ApeX Prime 3-In-1 Multi Grooming Kit Rs. 1034 4 Havells BT6111 Beard Trimmer Rs. 1033 5 Philips MG3724/30 All-In-One Multigroomer Trimmer for Beard, Nose & Body Rs. 1326 6 VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi Grooming Trimmer Rs. 1484 7 Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro Rs. 1587 8 WAHL Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer Rs. 1749 9 Ikonic Me 5 In 1 Express Groomer Timmer Rs. 1612 10 Man Up Cordless Waterproof Trimmer Rs. 1409

Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000

Bombay Shaving Company Men Power Groomer 11-in-1 Beard & Body Trimmer

This advanced grooming kit comes with 6 beard combs, 2 body combs, and a nose & ear attachment for full-body precision. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades and cool ceramic blades ensure a smooth, irritation-free trim. With Type-C fast charging, it runs for 90 minutes on a single charge, making it a reliable grooming essential.

Pros:

11-in-1 versatility for beard, body, and nose grooming

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Ceramic blades stay cool for skin-friendly trimming

Detachable blades for easy maintenance

Cons:

Multiple attachments may require extra storage space

Needs regular cleaning to maintain performance

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,399 on Myntra.

Nova NHT 1041 USB Trimmer

Designed for effortless grooming, this trimmer features stainless steel blades and 5 length settings, allowing precise trimming from 0.5 to 12 mm. With a 60-minute battery life and USB charging, it offers convenience for beard, moustache, and body grooming. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip for a smooth trimming experience.

Pros:

Adjustable length settings for customised styling

Sharp stainless steel blades for precise trimming

1-year brand warranty

Cons:

Limited trimming range compared to high-end models

No fast-charging feature

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 548 on Myntra.

BEARDO Men Apex Prime 3-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit

A powerhouse of precision, this multi-purpose trimmer comes with three interchangeable attachments—T-blade for wide coverage, a precision blade for sharp detailing, and a nose & ear attachment for delicate grooming. Featuring self-sharpening zero-gap blades and a powerful 6000 RPM motor, it delivers up to 120 minutes of cordless use.

Pros:

3-in-1 versatility for complete grooming

Zero-gap blades for ultra-close trims

120-minute runtime with fast Type-C charging

IPX5 water resistance for wet and dry use

LED battery indicator for easy monitoring

Cons:

May require regular cleaning due to close-trim precision

Higher RPM might not suit sensitive skin

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,034 on Myntra.

Havells BT6111 Beard Trimmer

Built for precision and comfort, this trimmer features skin-friendly stainless steel blades designed to prevent nicks and cuts. With a zero-trim look at 0.5 mm and up to 13 mm length settings, it allows customised beard styling. A single charge provides 1.5 hours of cordless use, making it ideal for 20+ trimming sessions.

Pros:

Skin-friendly stainless steel blades for a smooth trim

Adjustable length settings for customised styling

1.5-hour runtime on a full charge

Zero-trim look for a sharp finish

2-year brand warranty for reliability

Cons:

No USB charging option

May not suit very thick beards

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,033 on Myntra.

Philips MG3724/30 All-In-One Multigroomer

Designed for complete grooming, this cordless trimmer includes six attachments for face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure long-lasting precision, while non-corrosive, rust-free materials make maintenance effortless.

Pros:

All-in-one grooming with six versatile attachments

Self-sharpening, rust-free stainless steel blades

No blade oil required for maintenance-free use

Water-resistant guards for easy cleaning

Nose and ear trimmer for safe precision

Comes with a storage pouch for convenience

Cons:

Long 16-hour charging time

No quick-charge feature

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,326 on Myntra.

VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi-Grooming Trimmer

A versatile grooming essential, this trimmer features stainless steel washable blades designed for sensitive skin. With a T-blade, precision blade, nose trimmer, body shaver and multiple comb attachments, it ensures precise styling. A 1200mAh Li-ion battery provides 150 minutes of runtime after just 3 hours of charging.

Pros:

9-in-1 functionality for complete grooming

Stainless steel blades suitable for sensitive skin

Digital display for battery and mode indication

Travel lock and storage case for portability

Corded and cordless usage options

2-year brand warranty

Cons:

Longer charging time compared to quick-charge models

Multiple attachments may require extra storage space

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,484 on Myntra.

Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer

A complete grooming solution, this 12-in-1 kit is designed for face, body, and intimate areas. Equipped with five stainless steel blades and seven guiding combs, it ensures precision styling. Corded and cordless functionality, along with a storage pouch and stand, add to its convenience.

Pros:

12-in-1 grooming versatility for face, body, and more

Stainless steel blades for sharp and durable performance

120-minute runtime with fast 2-hour charging

Corded and cordless use for flexibility

Storage pouch and stand for easy organisation

2-year brand warranty

Cons:

Requires regular cleaning for optimal performance

Multiple attachments may take storage space

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,587 on Myntra.

Wahl Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer

Designed for precision and versatility, this trimmer features a T-blade for edging, a trimmer blade for full beard and body grooming, and a detail shaver for sharp lines. With self-sharpening blades, USB charging and an impressive 4-hour runtime, it offers long-lasting, hassle-free grooming.

Pros:

Multi-purpose attachments for complete grooming

Self-sharpening blades for lasting performance

14 length guide options for custom styling

USB charging for added convenience

2-year brand warranty

Cons:

Multiple attachments require careful handling

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,749 on Myntra.

Ikonic 5-in-1 Express Groomer Trimmer

This all-in-one grooming tool delivers precision and convenience with its digital display and impact-resistant combs. Designed for durability and ease of use, it ensures a smooth trimming experience with high-performance blades.

Pros:

5-in-1 functionality for versatile grooming

Digital display for real-time runtime tracking

Impact-resistant combs for added durability

90-minute runtime on a full charge

1-year brand warranty

Cons:

No quick charge option

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,612 on Myntra.

Man Up Cordless Waterproof Trimmer

Designed for a smooth and painless grooming experience, this waterproof trimmer features ceramic blade technology to prevent cuts and tugs. The package includes a trimmer, charging cable, cleaning brush, and adjustable guards for a complete grooming solution.

Pros:

Ceramic blades for a gentle, precise trim

100% waterproof for easy cleaning and wet use

Dual cord and cordless functionality for convenience

No nicks, cuts, or post-use irritation

1-year brand warranty

Cons:

Requires careful handling to maintain blade longevity

May take time to adjust to different trimming lengths

The trimmer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,409 on Myntra.

Disclaimer: Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details