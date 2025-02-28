Technology News
English Edition

Top 10 Smartwatches on Myntra Under Rs 5,000: Fire-Boltt Aura, Fastrack FS1 Pro, and More

Discover the top 10 smartwatches on Myntra, offering Bluetooth calling, AMOLED displays, fitness tracking, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 February 2025 14:38 IST
Top 10 Smartwatches on Myntra Under Rs 5,000: Fire-Boltt Aura, Fastrack FS1 Pro, and More

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Nam Nguyen

Myntra offers smartwatches for all budgets. Check out the best smartwatches under Rs 5,000

Highlights
  • Best smartwatches on Myntra for all budgets & needs
  • Features like AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling & GPS tracking
  • Fitness tracking, AI assistance & stylish designs included
Advertisement

Smartwatches have become an essential part of modern lifestyles, combining style, convenience, and advanced technology. Whether you're looking for seamless Bluetooth calling, health tracking, or high-resolution displays, Myntra offers a wide range of options to suit different needs and budgets. From premium AMOLED screens to budget-friendly models with essential features, there's something for everyone. This list explores the top 10 smartwatches available on Myntra, covering their standout features, pricing, and unique advantages.

Sr No Top 10 Smartwatches On Myntra Price
1 HAMMER Unisex Navy Blue Cyclone 1.39-inch Round Shape Smartwatch Rs. 1199
2 Fire-Boltt Aura 1.09-inch BT Calling Smartwatch With AI Voice Assistant Rs, 2499
3 Fastrack FS1 Pro with 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Display with BT Calling Smartwatch Rs. 3000
4 Helix Metalfit 5.0 Smart Watch Rs. 1478
5 NOISE ColorFit Pro 5 Max Smartwatch Rs. 4499
6 boAt Lunar Fit 1.43-inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch Rs. 2199
7 CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 Rs. 4999
8 French Connection Unisex Full Touch Smart Watches Rs. 2999
9 Realme S2 RMW2401 Smart Watch Rs. 4999
10 Pebble Edge Smartwatch Rs. 1499

List of Top 10 Smartwatches on Myntra Under Rs 5,000

HAMMER Cyclone

The Hammer Cyclone smartwatch features a 1.39-inch full-touch display with 360x360 resolution for clear visuals. It supports Bluetooth calling, smart notifications and voice assistants like Siri and Google. A 5-day battery life (2 days with Bluetooth calling) and IP67 water resistance make it reliable for daily use.

Pros:

  • Smart notifications for calls and messages
  • 100+ watch face customisation options
  • Voice assistant support for hands-free use
  • GPS integration via the FitCloud Pro app

Cons:

  • Lacks SpO2 and ECG monitoring
  • Not suitable for swimming due to basic water resistance
  • Plastic body may not feel premium

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,199 on Myntra.

HAMMER Smart Watch HAMMER Cyclone

Fire-Boltt Aura

The Fire-Boltt Aura smartwatch combines a 1.09-inch HD full-touch display with Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity. Featuring AI voice assistance, SpO2 monitoring, and continuous heart rate tracking, it supports 120+ sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. Built-in games add to its functionality, while the IP67 water resistance ensures durability. A 230mAh battery offers up to 5 days of usage, making it a stylish yet practical choice.

Pros:

  • AI voice assistant for hands-free control
  • 120+ sports modes for fitness tracking
  • SpO2 and heart rate monitoring
  • IP67 water resistance for daily wear

Cons:

  • No GPS tracking feature
  • Limited battery capacity compared to larger models
  • No Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Small display may not suit all users

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,499 on Myntra.

Fire Boltt Smart Watch Fire-Boltt Aura

 

Fastrack FS1 Pro

The Fastrack FS1 Pro smartwatch features a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display with 410x502 pixel resolution, delivering sharp visuals. Stay connected with SingleSync Bluetooth calling, while Nitro Fast Charging ensures quick power-ups. Track your fitness with 100+ sports modes, 24x7 health monitoring, and an auto stress monitor. Designed for durability, it boasts IP68 water resistance and a polycarbonate case, making it a reliable daily companion.

Pros:

  • 100+ sports modes for fitness tracking
  • 24x7 health suite with heart rate and stress monitoring
  • Nitro Fast Charging for quick battery recharge
  • IP68 water resistance for durability

Cons:

  • No GPS tracking feature
  • No built-in gyroscope or altimeter
  • Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
  • No flight mode option

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 3,000 on Myntra.

Fastrack Smart Watch Fastrack FS1 Pro

 

Helix Metalfit 5.0

The Helix Metalfit 5.0 smartwatch features a 1.83-inch TFT display with 240x284 pixel resolution, ensuring clear visuals. Stay on top of your health with 24x7 heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. The IP68 rating offers dust and water resistance, while the 7-day battery life ensures uninterrupted use. Enjoy multiple sports modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart notifications for seamless convenience.

Pros:

  • 24x7 health tracking with heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring
  • IP68-rated dust and water resistance
  • Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking
  • Up to 7 days of battery life

Cons:

  • No built-in pedometer
  • GPS tracking is not included
  • No scratch-resistant glass
  • Limited app compatibility

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,478 on Myntra.

Helix Smart Watch Helix Metalfit 5.0

 

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling for seamless communication. Stay active with post-training recovery analysis and activity tracking across multiple sports modes. The IP68 water resistance ensures durability, while the 7-day battery life keeps you going without frequent charging. Designed for Android and iOS compatibility, it offers voice recognition and smart notifications.

Pros:

  • Bluetooth calling with built-in microphone
  • Post-training recovery analysis for fitness insights
  • IP68 water resistance for durability
  • 7-day battery life for extended use

Cons:

  • No built-in GPS tracking
  • No dust resistance feature
  • Lacks scratch-resistant glass
  • No altimeter or barometer

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 4,499 on Myntra.

Noise Smart Watch Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

 

boAt Lunar Fit

The boAt Lunar Fit offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, ensuring sharp visuals. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, it includes heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, along with multiple sports modes. The 400mAh battery supports long-lasting performance, while IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance enhances durability. The Bluetooth calling feature allows for seamless connectivity, and users can personalise their experience with 100+ watch faces.

Pros:

  • Always-on feature
  • High 466 x 466 resolution for clear visuals
  • Bluetooth calling with advanced connectivity
  • IP67 dust, sweat and splash resistance
  • 400mAh battery for extended usage

Cons:

  • No built-in GPS tracking
  • No microphone for voice commands
  • Lacks activity training feature
  • No altimeter or barometer

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,199 on Myntra.

Boat Smart Watch boAt Lunar Fit

 

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2 blends premium design with advanced functionality. Featuring a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with auto-brightness, it ensures clear visibility in any setting. With 120 sports modes, menstrual cycle tracking, and a smart movement algorithm, it caters to fitness enthusiasts. The built-in multi-system GPS provides precise tracking, while Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction enhances communication. IP68 dust and water resistance ensures durability, and the 11-day battery life keeps it running without frequent recharges.

Pros:

  • Auto-brightness for better visibility
  • Built-in multi-system GPS for accurate tracking
  • AI noise reduction for clearer Bluetooth calls
  • Long-lasting 11-day battery life
  • IP68-rated dust and water resistance

Cons:

  • No barometer for altitude tracking
  • No built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
  • No gyroscope for enhanced motion tracking
  • Lacks always-on display feature

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 4,999 on Myntra.

CMF By Nothing Smart Watch CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2

 

French Connection Unisex Smartwatch

The French Connection Unisex Smartwatch offers a seamless blend of fashion and functionality. Featuring a full-touch rectangular display with adjustable brightness and 240 x 286 resolution, this smartwatch ensures clarity and ease of use. 120+ sport modes, real-time health tracking, and Bluetooth calling make it an ideal fitness and lifestyle companion. The inclusion of a voice assistant, social media notifications, and weather updates adds to its smart utility.

Pros:

  • Sleek rectangular design with a vibrant full-touch display
  • 120+ sports modes for diverse fitness tracking
  • Bluetooth calling for hands-free communication
  • Voice assistant for quick commands and assistance
  • Real-time heart rate, sleep, and blood pressure monitoring
  • IP67 water resistance for durability

Cons:

  • No built-in GPS
  • No pedometer
  • No caller ID
  • No dust resistance
  • No Wi-Fi connectivity

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,999 on Myntra.

French Smart Watch French Connection Unisex Smartwatch

 

Realme Watch S2

The Realme Watch S2 is more than just a smartwatch—it's an intelligent personal assistant powered by ChatGPT 3.5, providing instant answers to your queries. The 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display delivers vibrant visuals, while the 8-day battery life with Always-On Display (AOD) and 13 days under standard conditions ensures extended usability. Its IP68 water and dust resistance enhances durability, making it a reliable companion for workouts and everyday use.

Pros:

  • ChatGPT 3.5 integration for instant assistance
  • Up to 13 days battery life under standard use
  • IP68 water and dust resistance for durability
  • AI-powered health tracking for personalised fitness monitoring
  • 256MB internal memory for improved smartwatch functionality
  • Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for stable and fast connections

Cons:

  • No built-in GPS for location tracking
  • Caller ID not supported
  • No altimeter or barometer
  • No Wi-Fi connectivity

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 4,999 on Myntra.

Realme Smart Watch Realme Watch S2

 

Pebble Edge

The Pebble Edge smartwatch features a 2.01-inch True HD Display, ensuring clear visuals and an immersive experience. Designed for those who seek both style and function, it includes heart rate and sleep monitoring, multiple watch faces, and Bluetooth calling. Added conveniences like AI voice assistant, smart notifications, and a calculator make it a well-rounded gadget.

Pros:

  • Large 2.01-inch True HD display for better clarity
  • Heart rate and sleep monitoring for wellness tracking
  • Bluetooth calling for hands-free convenience
  • AI voice assistant for smart interaction
  • IP67-rated dust and splash resistance for durability
  • Built-in games for entertainment

Cons:

  • No built-in GPS
  • No activity training
  • TFT display
  • No voice recognition
  • No scratch resistance

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,499 on Myntra.

Disclaimer: Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, itness Tracking, AMOLED Display, GPS Smartwatch, Best Smartwatch, Myntra Deals, Health Tracking, Wearable Tech, Budget Smartwatch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased; May Offer 6 Years of OS Updates
Top 10 Trimmers on Myntra Under Rs 2,000 for a Perfect Grooming Routine

Related Stories

Top 10 Smartwatches on Myntra Under Rs 5,000: Fire-Boltt Aura, Fastrack FS1 Pro, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  3. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  4. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  5. Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to 3.1K DisplayÂ Launched
  6. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  7. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. iQOO Neo 10R Display, Camera, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Debut
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  10. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  2. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
  3. Another Simple Favor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Starrer Online?
  4. Ziddi Girls Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Marco Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Action Thriller
  6. I'm Still Here OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Brazilian Drama
  7. Operation Raavan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rakshit Atluri’s Thriller
  8. Meta Aria Gen 2 Glasses With New Sensors, Improved Battery Life Unveiled
  9. Home-Grown Startup Lumio Announces Foray Into India’s 4K Smart TV Market Backed by Flipkart, Xiaomi Officials
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Colourways Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »