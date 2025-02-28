Smartwatches have become an essential part of modern lifestyles, combining style, convenience, and advanced technology. Whether you're looking for seamless Bluetooth calling, health tracking, or high-resolution displays, Myntra offers a wide range of options to suit different needs and budgets. From premium AMOLED screens to budget-friendly models with essential features, there's something for everyone. This list explores the top 10 smartwatches available on Myntra, covering their standout features, pricing, and unique advantages.

Sr No Top 10 Smartwatches On Myntra Price 1 HAMMER Unisex Navy Blue Cyclone 1.39-inch Round Shape Smartwatch Rs. 1199 2 Fire-Boltt Aura 1.09-inch BT Calling Smartwatch With AI Voice Assistant Rs, 2499 3 Fastrack FS1 Pro with 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Display with BT Calling Smartwatch Rs. 3000 4 Helix Metalfit 5.0 Smart Watch Rs. 1478 5 NOISE ColorFit Pro 5 Max Smartwatch Rs. 4499 6 boAt Lunar Fit 1.43-inch AMOLED Display Smart Watch Rs. 2199 7 CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 Rs. 4999 8 French Connection Unisex Full Touch Smart Watches Rs. 2999 9 Realme S2 RMW2401 Smart Watch Rs. 4999 10 Pebble Edge Smartwatch Rs. 1499

List of Top 10 Smartwatches on Myntra Under Rs 5,000

HAMMER Cyclone

The Hammer Cyclone smartwatch features a 1.39-inch full-touch display with 360x360 resolution for clear visuals. It supports Bluetooth calling, smart notifications and voice assistants like Siri and Google. A 5-day battery life (2 days with Bluetooth calling) and IP67 water resistance make it reliable for daily use.

Pros:

Smart notifications for calls and messages

100+ watch face customisation options

Voice assistant support for hands-free use

GPS integration via the FitCloud Pro app

Cons:

Lacks SpO2 and ECG monitoring

Not suitable for swimming due to basic water resistance

Plastic body may not feel premium

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,199 on Myntra.

Fire-Boltt Aura

The Fire-Boltt Aura smartwatch combines a 1.09-inch HD full-touch display with Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity. Featuring AI voice assistance, SpO2 monitoring, and continuous heart rate tracking, it supports 120+ sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. Built-in games add to its functionality, while the IP67 water resistance ensures durability. A 230mAh battery offers up to 5 days of usage, making it a stylish yet practical choice.

Pros:

AI voice assistant for hands-free control

120+ sports modes for fitness tracking

SpO2 and heart rate monitoring

IP67 water resistance for daily wear

Cons:

No GPS tracking feature

Limited battery capacity compared to larger models

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Small display may not suit all users

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,499 on Myntra.

Fastrack FS1 Pro

The Fastrack FS1 Pro smartwatch features a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display with 410x502 pixel resolution, delivering sharp visuals. Stay connected with SingleSync Bluetooth calling, while Nitro Fast Charging ensures quick power-ups. Track your fitness with 100+ sports modes, 24x7 health monitoring, and an auto stress monitor. Designed for durability, it boasts IP68 water resistance and a polycarbonate case, making it a reliable daily companion.

Pros:

100+ sports modes for fitness tracking

24x7 health suite with heart rate and stress monitoring

Nitro Fast Charging for quick battery recharge

IP68 water resistance for durability

Cons:

No GPS tracking feature

No built-in gyroscope or altimeter

Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity

No flight mode option

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 3,000 on Myntra.

Helix Metalfit 5.0

The Helix Metalfit 5.0 smartwatch features a 1.83-inch TFT display with 240x284 pixel resolution, ensuring clear visuals. Stay on top of your health with 24x7 heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. The IP68 rating offers dust and water resistance, while the 7-day battery life ensures uninterrupted use. Enjoy multiple sports modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart notifications for seamless convenience.

Pros:

24x7 health tracking with heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring

IP68-rated dust and water resistance

Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking

Up to 7 days of battery life

Cons:

No built-in pedometer

GPS tracking is not included

No scratch-resistant glass

Limited app compatibility

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,478 on Myntra.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling for seamless communication. Stay active with post-training recovery analysis and activity tracking across multiple sports modes. The IP68 water resistance ensures durability, while the 7-day battery life keeps you going without frequent charging. Designed for Android and iOS compatibility, it offers voice recognition and smart notifications.

Pros:

Bluetooth calling with built-in microphone

Post-training recovery analysis for fitness insights

IP68 water resistance for durability

7-day battery life for extended use

Cons:

No built-in GPS tracking

No dust resistance feature

Lacks scratch-resistant glass

No altimeter or barometer

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 4,499 on Myntra.

boAt Lunar Fit

The boAt Lunar Fit offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, ensuring sharp visuals. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, it includes heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, along with multiple sports modes. The 400mAh battery supports long-lasting performance, while IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance enhances durability. The Bluetooth calling feature allows for seamless connectivity, and users can personalise their experience with 100+ watch faces.

Pros:

Always-on feature

High 466 x 466 resolution for clear visuals

Bluetooth calling with advanced connectivity

IP67 dust, sweat and splash resistance

400mAh battery for extended usage

Cons:

No built-in GPS tracking

No microphone for voice commands

Lacks activity training feature

No altimeter or barometer

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,199 on Myntra.

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2 blends premium design with advanced functionality. Featuring a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with auto-brightness, it ensures clear visibility in any setting. With 120 sports modes, menstrual cycle tracking, and a smart movement algorithm, it caters to fitness enthusiasts. The built-in multi-system GPS provides precise tracking, while Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction enhances communication. IP68 dust and water resistance ensures durability, and the 11-day battery life keeps it running without frequent recharges.

Pros:

Auto-brightness for better visibility

Built-in multi-system GPS for accurate tracking

AI noise reduction for clearer Bluetooth calls

Long-lasting 11-day battery life

IP68-rated dust and water resistance

Cons:

No barometer for altitude tracking

No built-in Wi-Fi connectivity

No gyroscope for enhanced motion tracking

Lacks always-on display feature

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 4,999 on Myntra.

French Connection Unisex Smartwatch

The French Connection Unisex Smartwatch offers a seamless blend of fashion and functionality. Featuring a full-touch rectangular display with adjustable brightness and 240 x 286 resolution, this smartwatch ensures clarity and ease of use. 120+ sport modes, real-time health tracking, and Bluetooth calling make it an ideal fitness and lifestyle companion. The inclusion of a voice assistant, social media notifications, and weather updates adds to its smart utility.

Pros:

Sleek rectangular design with a vibrant full-touch display

120+ sports modes for diverse fitness tracking

Bluetooth calling for hands-free communication

Voice assistant for quick commands and assistance

Real-time heart rate, sleep, and blood pressure monitoring

IP67 water resistance for durability

Cons:

No built-in GPS

No pedometer

No caller ID

No dust resistance

No Wi-Fi connectivity

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,999 on Myntra.

Realme Watch S2

The Realme Watch S2 is more than just a smartwatch—it's an intelligent personal assistant powered by ChatGPT 3.5, providing instant answers to your queries. The 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display delivers vibrant visuals, while the 8-day battery life with Always-On Display (AOD) and 13 days under standard conditions ensures extended usability. Its IP68 water and dust resistance enhances durability, making it a reliable companion for workouts and everyday use.

Pros:

ChatGPT 3.5 integration for instant assistance

Up to 13 days battery life under standard use

IP68 water and dust resistance for durability

AI-powered health tracking for personalised fitness monitoring

256MB internal memory for improved smartwatch functionality

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for stable and fast connections

Cons:

No built-in GPS for location tracking

Caller ID not supported

No altimeter or barometer

No Wi-Fi connectivity

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 4,999 on Myntra.

Pebble Edge

The Pebble Edge smartwatch features a 2.01-inch True HD Display, ensuring clear visuals and an immersive experience. Designed for those who seek both style and function, it includes heart rate and sleep monitoring, multiple watch faces, and Bluetooth calling. Added conveniences like AI voice assistant, smart notifications, and a calculator make it a well-rounded gadget.

Pros:

Large 2.01-inch True HD display for better clarity

Heart rate and sleep monitoring for wellness tracking

Bluetooth calling for hands-free convenience

AI voice assistant for smart interaction

IP67-rated dust and splash resistance for durability

Built-in games for entertainment

Cons:

No built-in GPS

No activity training

TFT display

No voice recognition

No scratch resistance

The smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,499 on Myntra.

