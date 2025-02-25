A new variant of the OnePlus Watch 3 with cellular connectivity and a different size is in development and is anticipated to be launched later this year, according to a report. The Watch 3 was launched last week as the company's flagship smartwatch and the successor to the OnePlus Watch 2. So far, only a single-size variant of the watch has been introduced and that too without LTE support, but that may soon change.

OnePlus Watch 3 With Cellular Connectivity in Development

In a conversation with Wareable, Dr. Leo Zhang, the Head of R & D at the OnePlus Health Lab revealed that the company is currently developing a small-sized OnePlus Watch 3. The currently available variant's case measures 46mm and the watch itself weighs approximately 80g.

As per the official, this means that the OnePlus Watch 3 “remains heavy for a small wrist and that this typically affects women”, emphasising that they will “fix that this year”. Further, it is also expected to offer LTE support, a feature that is missing from the flagship watch. Zhang stated that the company offers an LTE variant in China but not in the global markets as it needs to “work with carriers so users can put in an eSIM and have a data plan.”

While details remain scarce, the purported smartwatch may be introduced as the OnePlus Watch 3R, building upon the OnePlus Watch 2R from last year which had a weight advantage courtesy of a different build material. At 59g, the smartwatch also weighs significantly less than its flagship counterpart despite offering almost similar features. The purported smaller-sized OnePlus Watch 3 is also likely to follow in similar footsteps.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 3 is equipped with a 1.5-inch (460x460 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with 2,200 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by a sapphire crystal glass and it also features titanium alloy bezels for enhanced protection. The watch gets MIL-STD-810H certification along with IP68 rating against dust and water ingress and water resistance up to a depth of 5 ATM.

It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 processor along with a BES2800BP MCU, with 32GB of onboard memory, and Google's Wear OS 5 and Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). OnePlus claims that the Watch 3 can last up to 5 days in smart mode and up to 16 days in power saver mode on a single charge.