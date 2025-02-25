Technology News
OnePlus Watch 3 With Smaller Screen, Lighter Build and LTE Reportedly in Development

LTE support is missing from the recently launched global variant of OnePlus Watch 3.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 13:32 IST
OnePlus Watch 3 With Smaller Screen, Lighter Build and LTE Reportedly in Development

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 3 sports a 1.5-inch LTPO screen with always-on display functionality

Highlights
  • Smaller-sized OnePlus Watch 3 may be in development for smaller wrists
  • The 46mm variant is considered too heavy for some users
  • The company also aims to launch an LTE version for global markets soon
A new variant of the OnePlus Watch 3 with cellular connectivity and a different size is in development and is anticipated to be launched later this year, according to a report. The Watch 3 was launched last week as the company's flagship smartwatch and the successor to the OnePlus Watch 2. So far, only a single-size variant of the watch has been introduced and that too without LTE support, but that may soon change.

OnePlus Watch 3 With Cellular Connectivity in Development

In a conversation with Wareable, Dr. Leo Zhang, the Head of R & D at the OnePlus Health Lab revealed that the company is currently developing a small-sized OnePlus Watch 3. The currently available variant's case measures 46mm and the watch itself weighs approximately 80g.

As per the official, this means that the OnePlus Watch 3 “remains heavy for a small wrist and that this typically affects women”, emphasising that they will “fix that this year”. Further, it is also expected to offer LTE support, a feature that is missing from the flagship watch. Zhang stated that the company offers an LTE variant in China but not in the global markets as it needs to “work with carriers so users can put in an eSIM and have a data plan.”

While details remain scarce, the purported smartwatch may be introduced as the OnePlus Watch 3R, building upon the OnePlus Watch 2R from last year which had a weight advantage courtesy of a different build material. At 59g, the smartwatch also weighs significantly less than its flagship counterpart despite offering almost similar features. The purported smaller-sized OnePlus Watch 3 is also likely to follow in similar footsteps.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 3 is equipped with a 1.5-inch (460x460 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with 2,200 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by a sapphire crystal glass and it also features titanium alloy bezels for enhanced protection. The watch gets MIL-STD-810H certification along with IP68 rating against dust and water ingress and water resistance up to a depth of 5 ATM.

It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 processor along with a BES2800BP MCU, with 32GB of onboard memory, and Google's Wear OS 5 and Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). OnePlus claims that the Watch 3 can last up to 5 days in smart mode and up to 16 days in power saver mode on a single charge.

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus Watch 3 features, OnePlus Watch 3 Display, OnePlus Watch 3 price, OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased; May Offer 6 Years of OS Updates
MacBook Air M4 Said to Launch Soon in 13-Inch and 15-Inch Display Options

