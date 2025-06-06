Chenab Rail Bridge: the Tech Behind the World’s Highest Railway Bridge

Photo Credit: X/Konkan Railway
Chenab Rail Bridge, the highest rail bridge and arch bridge in the world, is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The inauguration ceremony is for the 63 km stretch of the Katra-Sangaldan section, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), which also includes the Chenab bridge. Apart from that, the PM will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge.
After the inauguration, Modi will also flag off the first Vande Bharat Train to travel on the world's highest arch bridge, making it fully operational. The bridge, which is also being called an engineering marvel, required the use of state-of-the-art machinery and human craftsmanship. To underpin the technology behind the project, we have listed the top five things to know about the Chenab Rail Bridge.
The Chenab Rail Bridge is built over the Chenab River in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Constructed using steel and concrete, it covers a distance of 1,315m across the river gorge. The length of the main arch is 467m (linear) and 550m (curvilinear). Under the executive agency of the Konkan Railway Corporation, the construction project was handled by Afcons Infrastructure. The bridge cost Rs. 1,486 crore to construct and has an expected lifespan of 120 years.
Hoisted 359m above the riverbed, the Chenab Rail Bridge supersedes the Daduhe River Railway Bridge in China as the world's highest rail bridge. As per Afcons, it is 35m taller than the Eiffel Tower. The project required the fabrication of 28,660 metric tonnes (MT) of steel. The structure is designed to handle trains travelling at the speed of 100kmph and wind speeds of 266kmph.
