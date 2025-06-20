Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 AI PC With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 AI PC With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India

The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 will soon be available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2025 16:14 IST
Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 AI PC With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India

The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 is offered in a single Dark Tide colour option

Highlights
  • Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 is priced in India at Rs. 3,15,000
  • The laptop features a 16-inch OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate
  • Connectivity options include USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 7 support
Advertisement

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 has been launched in India. The AI PC is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 chipset and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU based on the Blackwell architecture. Gigabyte has equipped the gaming laptop with a 16-inch OLED screen which supports a 240Hz refresh rate. The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 features voice-assisted controls for adjusting audio, cooling, and performance, powered by the GiMate AI agent.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 Price in India, Availability

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 price in India is set at Rs. 3,15,000. It is offered in a single Dark Tide colour option and will soon be available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 Features, Specifications

The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) OLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits peak brightness. The panel is certified with Dolby Vision, Pantone, Nvidia G-Sync, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 technologies and supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The AI PC is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU with 24 cores and a burst clock speed of 5.4GHz. It is complemented by up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB DDR7 Video RAM (VRAM). The laptop can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. Gigabyte says it supports real-time ray tracing and LLM inference.

To manage heat dissipation, Gigabyte provides a Windforce Infinity Ex cooling solution with 230W Thermal Design Power (TDP). It comprises 158 asymmetric ultra-thin fan blades and a vapour chamber. The laptop is said to have a zero-noise operation when the 0dB mode is engaged.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 also comes with an AI agent dubbed GiMate which can be accessed via a dedicated hotkey in the function row. It uses on-device large language models (LLMs) for adjusting performance settings, overclocking, cooling system, and audio.

The AI Audio feature automatically calibrates the sound output based on the surface the laptop is kept on. Meanwhile, AI Voice uses voice recognition to separate the speaker's voice and suppress background noise. Then there's AI Privacy, which is claimed to provide Screen Peek Alerts by recognising when an unauthorised user is looking at the screen and changes to a preset application or image.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 sports a three-zone RGB backlit keyboard with up to 1.77mm key travel. It is equipped with a quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp technology. The laptop also gets a full HD (1080p) web camera with a built-in array microphone. For security, it supports Windows Hello face recognition in addition to a firmware-based TPM.

Connectivity ports on the Aorus Master 16 include a DC-in port, one RJ-45 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Port, and a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 5 on the left side of the chassis. On the right, it has another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone and audio combo jack. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 packs a 99Wh battery and ships with a 330W power adapter. It measures 357 x 254 x 23mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 2.5kg.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gigabyte Aorus Master 16, Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 Price in India, Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 Specifications, Gigabyte, AI PC, gaming laptop
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Trump Extends Deadline for US TikTok Sale to September
Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 AI PC With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Ground Zero, Detective Sherdil, Found S2, and More
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro Leak Suggests Potential Camera Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date and Key Features Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leaked Render Suggests Improved Design
  6. 16 Billion Login Credentials Have Been Leaked in Massive Data Breach
  7. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch: See Design
  8. Adobe Launches a New Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  9. Nothing Phone 3 to Get New Glyph Matrix Interface on the Rear Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 AI PC With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India
  2. Google Suffers Setback in Fight Over EU’s EUR 4.1 Billion Fine
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Reportedly Set for Mid-July
  4. Trump Extends Deadline for US TikTok Sale to September
  5. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design
  6. BBC Said to Have Threatened Legal Action Against AI Start-up Perplexity Over Content Scraping
  7. Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  8. Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Game Sales Reportedly 'Very Low' Despite Console's Record Launch
  10. 16 Billion Login Credentials Leaked in Massive Data Breach Impacting Apple, Google and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »