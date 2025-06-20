Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 has been launched in India. The AI PC is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 chipset and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU based on the Blackwell architecture. Gigabyte has equipped the gaming laptop with a 16-inch OLED screen which supports a 240Hz refresh rate. The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 features voice-assisted controls for adjusting audio, cooling, and performance, powered by the GiMate AI agent.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 Price in India, Availability

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 price in India is set at Rs. 3,15,000. It is offered in a single Dark Tide colour option and will soon be available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 Features, Specifications

The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) OLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits peak brightness. The panel is certified with Dolby Vision, Pantone, Nvidia G-Sync, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 technologies and supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The AI PC is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU with 24 cores and a burst clock speed of 5.4GHz. It is complemented by up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB DDR7 Video RAM (VRAM). The laptop can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. Gigabyte says it supports real-time ray tracing and LLM inference.

To manage heat dissipation, Gigabyte provides a Windforce Infinity Ex cooling solution with 230W Thermal Design Power (TDP). It comprises 158 asymmetric ultra-thin fan blades and a vapour chamber. The laptop is said to have a zero-noise operation when the 0dB mode is engaged.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 also comes with an AI agent dubbed GiMate which can be accessed via a dedicated hotkey in the function row. It uses on-device large language models (LLMs) for adjusting performance settings, overclocking, cooling system, and audio.

The AI Audio feature automatically calibrates the sound output based on the surface the laptop is kept on. Meanwhile, AI Voice uses voice recognition to separate the speaker's voice and suppress background noise. Then there's AI Privacy, which is claimed to provide Screen Peek Alerts by recognising when an unauthorised user is looking at the screen and changes to a preset application or image.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 sports a three-zone RGB backlit keyboard with up to 1.77mm key travel. It is equipped with a quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp technology. The laptop also gets a full HD (1080p) web camera with a built-in array microphone. For security, it supports Windows Hello face recognition in addition to a firmware-based TPM.

Connectivity ports on the Aorus Master 16 include a DC-in port, one RJ-45 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Port, and a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 5 on the left side of the chassis. On the right, it has another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone and audio combo jack. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 packs a 99Wh battery and ships with a 330W power adapter. It measures 357 x 254 x 23mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 2.5kg.