Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design

Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design

Nothing Headphone 1 leaked images suggest that the headset will come with a transparent design and unique design.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2025 14:00 IST
Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design

Photo Credit: Instagram/Nothing_Fan_Blog

Nothing Headphone 1 may come in black and white colourways

Highlights
  • Nothing Headphone 1 could come with a 3.5mm audio jack
  • The headphones appear with cushioned earcups and headband
  • The Nothing Headphone 1 may come in black, grey and white shades
Advertisement

Nothing is set to unveil its first ever over-ear headphones on July 1. The company has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1, barring its name. However, alleged renders and live images of the headset have now surfaced online. They show a transparent and unique design while suggesting a few other features. The images suggest that the headphones will be available in at least two colourways. The UK-based OEM will introduce the Nothing Phone 3 on July 1 as well.

Nothing Headphone 1 Design Renders Leaked

Leaked live images of the Nothing Headphone 1 have been shared by Nothing Fan Blog on Instagram. The headphones appear with a transparent design with the earcups sporting a rectangular base with a slightly raised oval module in the middle. One of the earcups appears to have a button, while both earcups appear to have a couple of more buttons each. The overall design of the earcups is reminiscent of a cassette tape.

The earcups, as well as the headband of the Nothing Headphone 1, are cushioned, as per the images. The name of the headphones is seen inscribed on the earcups as well. They are seen in black and white colour options.

Meanwhile, X user Equal Leaks (@EqualLeaks) has shared more design renders of the Nothing Headphone 1 in a post. One of these images shows the bottom of one of the earcups, which is seen to house a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Nothing Headphone 1 will be available in black and white colour options, however the white variant is said to be replaced by a grey version in the US. The headphones will likely be priced at $309 (roughly Rs. 26,700) in the US, while in the UK and select European countries, they may cost GBP 299 (roughly Rs. 34,700) and EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 29,700), respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Headphone 1, Nothing Headphone 1 Design, Nothing Headphone 1 Features, Nothing Headphone 1 Price, Nothing Headphone 1 Launch, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Game Sales Reportedly 'Very Low' Despite Console's Record Launch

Related Stories

Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Ground Zero, Detective Sherdil, Found S2, and More
  4. 16 Billion Login Credentials Have Been Leaked in Massive Data Breach
  5. Nothing Phone 3 to Get New Glyph Matrix Interface on the Rear Panel
  6. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date and Key Features Revealed
  7. Adobe Launches a New Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  8. Oppo Find X9 Pro Leak Suggests Potential Camera Specifications
  9. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch: See Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design
  2. BBC Said to Have Threatened Legal Action Against AI Start-up Perplexity Over Content Scraping
  3. Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  4. Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Game Sales Reportedly 'Very Low' Despite Console's Record Launch
  6. 16 Billion Login Credentials Leaked in Massive Data Breach Impacting Apple, Google and More
  7. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Online, Suggesting Familiar Design With Thinner Bezels
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Renders Suggest Edge-to-Edge Cover Display
  10. YouTube Shorts to Bring Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation Model With Audio Support 'This Summer'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »