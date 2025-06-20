Nothing is set to unveil its first ever over-ear headphones on July 1. The company has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1, barring its name. However, alleged renders and live images of the headset have now surfaced online. They show a transparent and unique design while suggesting a few other features. The images suggest that the headphones will be available in at least two colourways. The UK-based OEM will introduce the Nothing Phone 3 on July 1 as well.

Nothing Headphone 1 Design Renders Leaked

Leaked live images of the Nothing Headphone 1 have been shared by Nothing Fan Blog on Instagram. The headphones appear with a transparent design with the earcups sporting a rectangular base with a slightly raised oval module in the middle. One of the earcups appears to have a button, while both earcups appear to have a couple of more buttons each. The overall design of the earcups is reminiscent of a cassette tape.

The earcups, as well as the headband of the Nothing Headphone 1, are cushioned, as per the images. The name of the headphones is seen inscribed on the earcups as well. They are seen in black and white colour options.

Meanwhile, X user Equal Leaks (@EqualLeaks) has shared more design renders of the Nothing Headphone 1 in a post. One of these images shows the bottom of one of the earcups, which is seen to house a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Nothing Headphone 1 will be available in black and white colour options, however the white variant is said to be replaced by a grey version in the US. The headphones will likely be priced at $309 (roughly Rs. 26,700) in the US, while in the UK and select European countries, they may cost GBP 299 (roughly Rs. 34,700) and EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 29,700), respectively.