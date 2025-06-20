Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds Core true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones soon alongside the next generation foldable smartphones. Ahead of the formal debut, it appears that Samsung has accidentally listed the Galaxy Buds Core on its official website, revealing design and complete specifications. They are shown in two colour options with an IP54-rated build. The Galaxy Buds Core are likely to arrive as a successor to the original Galaxy Buds FE, which were launched in 2023.

The unannounced Samsung Galaxy Buds Core have been listed on the official Samsung UAE website in Black and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Specifications

The Galaxy Buds Core earphones will offer active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and Galaxy AI features, including Interpreter and Live Translate for real-time translation when paired with compatible Samsung Galaxy devices.

As per the listing, the Galaxy Buds Core offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for AAC, SBC, codecs and Samsung's proprietary Scalable codec. They support A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP Bluetooth profiles as well. They include a touch sensor on each bud and are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

With the ANC mode turned on, the Galaxy Buds Core are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge. Meanwhile, they are listed to deliver a maximum 35 hours of playback time without ANC.

The listing shows that Samsung has packed a 65mAh battery in each earbud and a 500mAh battery in the charging case. Each earbud measures 19.2x17.1x22.2 and weighs 5.3g, whereas the case measures 50x50x27.7 and weighs 31.2g.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are likely to be announced alongside the Galaxy Buds 3 FE during the company's summer Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place on July 9 in New York. They are likely to come as a successor to the original Samsung Galaxy Buds FE and carry an affordable price tag.

