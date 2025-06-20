Oppo Reno 14 5G series with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets was launched in China last month. The company has disclosed the launch date of the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G in Malaysia, which is likely to be the first global market outside of China to get the series. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 14 5G series in India are confirmed to be available through Amazon and Flipkart. The China variants of the Oppo Reno 14 5G series feature 50-megapixel selfie shooters and 50-megapixel rear camera units.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G will be unveiled in Malaysia at 6pm (3:30pm IST) on July 1, Oppo announced through its Facebook and X handles. The lineup will be launched during the OOO Music Festival. The handsets have also been listed for pre-order in the country through the Vivo Malaysia website.

Oppo is providing up to RM 200 (roughly Rs. 4,000) instant discount and gifts worth up to RM 2,396 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for customers who are pre-ordering the Reno 14 series phones.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart have created a dedicated webpage on their websites to tease the India launch of the Oppo Reno 14 5G series. Oppo has already announced that the lineup will be introduced in the Indian market soon, though an exact launch date hasn't been revealed.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Specifications

Both Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G were launched in China in May. The Indian variants of the phone are expected to boast a similar set of specifications to their Chinese counterparts.

The Chinese variant of the Reno 14 has a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED screen and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. Key highlights of the Reno 14 Pro include a 6.83-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution, a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, and a 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series runs on Android 15-based ColorOS and packs up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum 1TB of onboard storage. They feature 50-megapixel rear camera units and 50-megapixel front cameras.

