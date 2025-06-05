Technology News
English Edition
Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 25,000 in India (June 2025): OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, Poco X7, More

From OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nothing Phone 3a to Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, here are the top mobile phones under Rs. 25,000 in India for June.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 06:30 IST
Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 25,000 in India (June 2025): OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, Poco X7, More

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is one of the newest options in the under Rs. 25,000

Highlights
  • Brands like Motorola, Nothing Poco offer many devices under Rs. 25,000
  • Nothing Phone 3a is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base configuration model
  • This segment has Poco X7, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Redmi Note 14 Pro
India's mid-range smartphone market is a highly competitive space. It has Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Poco and other brands trying to establish their foothold while seasoned players like Samsung aim to increase their market share. However, competition often brings innovation and that applies to the Indian mobile phone market as well. Mid-range smartphones today bring an amalgamation of bright displays, capable camera systems, fairly powerful processors, and enduring batteries — packaged and priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, and Poco X7 are just some of the many smartphones that offer a great value for money.

So, if you're eyeing a new smartphone purchase without burning a hole in your pocket, here's a comprehensive list of the top mobile phones under Rs. 25,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 4oneplus nord ce4 design waterdrop cameras back ndtv

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and comes with several upgrades. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, it gets a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. It is complemented by a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Feature Details
Display 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
RAM and Storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, Up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD)
Rear Cameras Dual: 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 (OIS), 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide
Front Cameras 16-megapixel
Battery 5,500mAh, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging
Operating System Android 15 with OxygenOS 15
Connectivity Dual-SIM (Nano), 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 26,999. The device is available in two colourways — Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

It can be purchased via the OnePlus online store, Amazon, and other retail stores across the country.

Nothing Phone 3a

nothing phone 3a design glass back gadgets 360

Nothing Phone 3a comes with a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level, and Panda Glass protection. It is powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.57-inch main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony 1/2.74-inch telephoto lens with 2x optical and 30x digital zoom. On the front of the handset is a 32-megapixel sensor. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Feature Details
Display 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
RAM and Storage Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 256GB onboard storage
Rear Cameras Triple: 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.57-inch main (f/1.88, OIS, EIS), 50-megapixel Sony 1/2.74-inch telephoto (f/2.0, EIS, 2x optical, 4x in-sensor, 30x digital zoom), 8-megapixel ultra-wide
Front Cameras 32-megapixel
Battery 5,000mAh, 50W wired fast charging
Operating System Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1
Connectivity 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Nothing Phone 3a Price in India

Nothing Phone 3a price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 26,999. It is offered in Black, Blue, and White colour options. The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma and select retail stores.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusionmotorola edge 60 fusion main big gadgets 360

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is one of the newest handsets in the mid-range smartphone market. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch 1.5K all-curved pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of uMCP onboard storage.

In the optics department, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor at the back. There's a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls on the front. Motorola has packed the phone with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Feature Details
Display 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) all-curved pOLED, 120Hz
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
RAM and Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB uMCP onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD)
Rear Cameras 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary (f/1.8, OIS), 13-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2), dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor
Front Cameras 32-megapixel (f/2.2)
Battery 5,500mAh, 68W wired Turbo Charging
Operating System Android 15-based Hello UI
Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone is offered in Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream, and Pantone Zephyr colour options. It can be purchased via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Poco X7Poco x7 review7

Poco X7 is the standard model which sits below the Poco X7 Pro in the company's mid-range lineup. It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chispset with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Xiaomi subsidiary has equipped the Poco X7 with a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it features a 20-megapixel camera. It ships with a 5,500mAh battery which can be charged at 45W.

Key Specifications

Feature Details
Display 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset
RAM and Storage LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.2 onboard storage
Rear Cameras 50-megapixel primary (f/1.59 aperture, OIS, EIS), 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter
Front Cameras 20-megapixel
Battery 5,500mAh, 45W wired fast charging
Operating System Android 15-based HyperOS 2
Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port

Poco X7 Price in India

Poco X7 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 23,999. The phone is offered in Cosmic Silver, Glacier Green, and Poco Yellow colour options and can be purchased via Flipkart.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It gets a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also packs a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The company has equipped the handset with a 5,500mAh battery along with support for 45W TurboCharge.

Key Specifications

Feature Details
Display 6.67-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
RAM and Storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage
Rear Cameras Triple: 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro
Front Cameras 20-megapixel
Battery 5,500mAh, 45W TurboCharge
Operating System Android 15
Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Price in India

The price of Redmi Note 14 Pro starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 25,999. The handset is offered in Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options. It can be purchased via Mi.com, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in india, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a price in India, Nothing Phone 3a Specifications, Motorola edge 60 fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 14 Pro Price in India, Poco X7, Poco X7 price in India, Poco X7 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
