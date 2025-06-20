Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Reportedly Set for Mid-July

Vivo X Fold 5 will be launched in China on June 25.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2025 15:17 IST
Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Reportedly Set for Mid-July

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 5 will weigh around 216g
  • The X Fold 5 will have a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was launched in India in June 2024
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 5 is all set to go official in Vivo's home country on June 25, and the Chinese tech brand is actively teasing the specifications of the upcoming foldable online. While the India launch date of the phone is yet to be revealed formally, a new leak suggests that it could take place in the second week of July. The Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to ship with a 6,000mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging. It will feature 8T LTPO displays and a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit.

91Mobiles, citing unnamed industry sources, reports that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be announced in India between July 10 and July 15. Meanwhile, Vivo will introduce the foldable phone in China on June 25 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST).

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is likely to be launched on July 9. Honor will also bring its Magic V5 foldable to the Chinese market on July 2. Notably, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was unveiled in June last year as Vivo's first foldable smartphone in India.

Vivo X Fold 5: What We Know So Far

Vivo has shared several teasers about the Vivo X Fold 5, giving us a fair idea about what to expect. It will feature a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. The handset will also support reverse charging. It is confirmed to ship with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, comprising a periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. It will use 8T LTPO panels on both inner and outer screens. 

Official images of the book-style foldable were posted online, showing a relatively slim design and a large circular camera cutout. The Vivo X Fold 5 will be available in Baibai (green), Quingsong (white), and Titanium (black) colour options.

Vivo X Fold 5 is advertised to offer an IPX8 + IPX9 + IPX9+ rated build for water resistance. It will have an IP5X-rated dustproof rating. It is confirmed to weigh around 216g and could measure around 9.2mm in thickness in the folded form.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design
Trump Extends Deadline for US TikTok Sale to September

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Reportedly Set for Mid-July
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Ground Zero, Detective Sherdil, Found S2, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date and Key Features Revealed
  5. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch: See Design
  6. 16 Billion Login Credentials Have Been Leaked in Massive Data Breach
  7. Adobe Launches a New Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  8. Oppo Find X9 Pro Leak Suggests Potential Camera Specifications
  9. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  10. Nothing Phone 3 to Get New Glyph Matrix Interface on the Rear Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Reportedly Set for Mid-July
  2. Trump Extends Deadline for US TikTok Sale to September
  3. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design
  4. BBC Said to Have Threatened Legal Action Against AI Start-up Perplexity Over Content Scraping
  5. Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  6. Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Game Sales Reportedly 'Very Low' Despite Console's Record Launch
  8. 16 Billion Login Credentials Leaked in Massive Data Breach Impacting Apple, Google and More
  9. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Online, Suggesting Familiar Design With Thinner Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »