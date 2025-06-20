Vivo X Fold 5 is all set to go official in Vivo's home country on June 25, and the Chinese tech brand is actively teasing the specifications of the upcoming foldable online. While the India launch date of the phone is yet to be revealed formally, a new leak suggests that it could take place in the second week of July. The Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to ship with a 6,000mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging. It will feature 8T LTPO displays and a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit.

91Mobiles, citing unnamed industry sources, reports that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be announced in India between July 10 and July 15. Meanwhile, Vivo will introduce the foldable phone in China on June 25 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST).

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is likely to be launched on July 9. Honor will also bring its Magic V5 foldable to the Chinese market on July 2. Notably, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was unveiled in June last year as Vivo's first foldable smartphone in India.

Vivo X Fold 5: What We Know So Far

Vivo has shared several teasers about the Vivo X Fold 5, giving us a fair idea about what to expect. It will feature a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. The handset will also support reverse charging. It is confirmed to ship with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, comprising a periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. It will use 8T LTPO panels on both inner and outer screens.

Official images of the book-style foldable were posted online, showing a relatively slim design and a large circular camera cutout. The Vivo X Fold 5 will be available in Baibai (green), Quingsong (white), and Titanium (black) colour options.

Vivo X Fold 5 is advertised to offer an IPX8 + IPX9 + IPX9+ rated build for water resistance. It will have an IP5X-rated dustproof rating. It is confirmed to weigh around 216g and could measure around 9.2mm in thickness in the folded form.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.