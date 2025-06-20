Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets a Price Cut on Amazon: See Offer

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G was launched in India in September last year with a starting price of Rs. 59,999. The Fan Edition smartphone is now available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country via Amazon. The 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 FE is currently being sold on the ecommerce website priced under the Rs. 40,000 mark. Buyers can avail of additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The Galaxy S24 FE runs on the Exynos 2400e chipset and features a 4,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets Price Drop on Amazon

Amazon has listed the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 FE at Rs. 35,655, down from the original launch price of Rs. 59,999. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is available for Rs. 43,300, instead of the actual price of Rs. 65,999.

The online marketplace also offers up to Rs. 1,250 discount on purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. This will bring down the net effective price to Rs. 34405. The e-commerce website is providing no-cost EMI for six months starting at Rs. 1,729 per month. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail up to Rs. 1,069 discount.

Meanwhile, Samsung India's website is currently selling the base variant of the Galaxy S24 FE for Rs. 59,999. On Flipkart, it is listed for Rs. 39,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India last September in Blue, Graphite and Mint shades. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an Exynos 2400e SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S24 FE boasts a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It features a 10-megapixel front camera. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It carries a 4,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

