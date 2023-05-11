Technology News

National Technology Day: All You Need to Know From Its History to Promotion of Science and Development

National Technology Day 2023 is being commemorated with an innovation showcase held by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Niti Aayog at Pragati Maidan.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ National Cancer Institute

National Technology Day is used to promote the development of science and technology in India

Highlights
  • National Technology Day is celebrated in India on May 11
  • It marks the anniversary of Operation Shakti that was conducted in 1998
  • National Technology Day promotes the adoption of STEM technology

National Technology Day is celebrated in India on May 11 and marks an important milestone in the development of the country. It marks the anniversary of a series of underground nuclear tests in the late 1990s and is a reminder of the efforts taken to use science and technology to develop the country since independence was achieved in 1947. Now, National Technology Day is used to promote the development of science and technology and to raise awareness of their role in economic development.

History of National Technology Day

On May 11, 1998, India conducted a series of nuclear tests in Rajasthan as part of Operation Shakti. These tests were successfully conducted over a period of three days, and established India as one of the world's nuclear powers. The celebration of the event began in 1999, to honour the scientists behind the mission.

According to ICAN, nine countries in the world possess nuclear weapons capabilities, including India, Russia, the US, China, France, the UK, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea. India also uses nuclear technology for power generation in the country.

National Technology Day 2023

National Technology Day 2023 is the 25th year of celebrating the anniversary of Operation Shakti, and a new theme is chosen every year. For 2023, the theme of National Technology Day is "School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate".

The government is hosting an innovation showcase held by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Niti Aayog at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Visitors will be able to access various innovation zones, speak with student innovators and entrepreneurs, and get acquainted with AIM's programs and initiatives, according to details shared by NITI Aayog.

Promotion of science on National Technology Day

While National Technology Day commemorates the achievements of Operation Shakti, the significance of this day is much larger in the modern context. On May 11, efforts taken to highlight advances in science and technology, in order to inspire citizens to contribute to the scientific and technological progress of the country by pursuing science technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a programme to celebrate the 25th year of National Technology Day. The programme is scheduled to run between May 11 and May 14. The Prime Minister is also expected to lay the foundation stones for multiple projects worth more than Rs. 5,800 crore.

These include a Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India at Hingoli, Maharashtra and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jatni, Odisha. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

National Technology Day 2023, National Technology Day, Technology, Science, India
David Delima
David Delima
