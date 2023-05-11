Technology News
Nokia C22 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC, Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Nokia C22 starts at a price of Rs. 7,999 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

The Nokia C22 is offered in Charcoal, Purple and Sand colour options

Highlights
  • Nokia C22 sports a a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display panel
  • The phone is available in two storage variants - 2GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB
  • It offers a battery life of up to three days

Nokia C22 was launched in India on Thursday. The phone was unveiled globally earlier this year in February alongside the Nokia C32. The Nokia C22 is available in India in two storage variants and the company is offering it in three colour options. HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia, calls this phone the "perfect blend of affordability and performance." The phone comes with an IP52 rating, a 2.5D display glass, and a strong metal chassis in a sturdy polycarbonate unibody design.

Nokia C22 price in India, availability

Offered in Charcoal, Purple, and Sand colour options, the Nokia C22 is available for purchase today in India at a starting price of Rs. 7,999. This is for the base 2GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone is also available in a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is marked at Rs. 8,499.

Nokia C22 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display, the Nokia C22 has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Nokia C22 sports a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, alongside an LED flash module. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The phone is backed by an unspecified battery unit with 10W charging support, that claims to offer up to 3 days of battery life. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel of the handset and the phone also has a face unlock feature. The dual-nano-SIM supported smartphone is promised two years of quarterly security updates, but no OS updates.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
‘Embrace Crypto’: India’s Web3 World Insiders Wish for Hopeful Future on National Technology Day
Hyundai to Invest $2.45 Billion in India to Increase Production, Introduce New EV Models

