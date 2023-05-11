Nokia C22 was launched in India on Thursday. The phone was unveiled globally earlier this year in February alongside the Nokia C32. The Nokia C22 is available in India in two storage variants and the company is offering it in three colour options. HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia, calls this phone the "perfect blend of affordability and performance." The phone comes with an IP52 rating, a 2.5D display glass, and a strong metal chassis in a sturdy polycarbonate unibody design.

Nokia C22 price in India, availability

Offered in Charcoal, Purple, and Sand colour options, the Nokia C22 is available for purchase today in India at a starting price of Rs. 7,999. This is for the base 2GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone is also available in a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is marked at Rs. 8,499.

Nokia C22 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display, the Nokia C22 has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Nokia C22 sports a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, alongside an LED flash module. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The phone is backed by an unspecified battery unit with 10W charging support, that claims to offer up to 3 days of battery life. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel of the handset and the phone also has a face unlock feature. The dual-nano-SIM supported smartphone is promised two years of quarterly security updates, but no OS updates.

