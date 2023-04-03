Technology News
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISRO Chairman Congratulates RLV Project Management Team After Successful Test Landing Mission

ISRO Chairman Congratulates RLV Project Management Team After Successful Test Landing Mission

ISRO successfully conducted the autonomous test landing mission of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) on Sunday.

By ANI | Updated: 3 April 2023 12:39 IST
ISRO Chairman Congratulates RLV Project Management Team After Successful Test Landing Mission

Photo Credit: Press Trust of India

ISRO's reusable launch vehicle at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka

Highlights
  • ISRO collaborated with the DRDO to test its new reusable launch vehicle
  • The space agency tested its RLV autonomous landing mission on Sunday
  • ISRO says its RLV has arrived one step closer to reality after the test

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath on Sunday congratulated Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) project management team for successfully conducting the reusable launch vehicle (RLV) autonomous landing mission (RLV-LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

ISRO's chairman said that for the first time in the world, with the help of a helicopter, a rocket-like RLV was left in the sky and returned to the ground successfully.

The RLV was lifted to a height of 4.5km above the ground at 7:10 am today with the help of a Chinook helicopter belonging to the Indian Air Force. Based on the command of the mission management computer in the RLV, the RLV successfully returned to Earth at 7:40 am and landed in the designated area.

On Sunday, ISRO informed that it successfully conducted the autonomous test landing mission of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

A statement issued by ISRO read, "India achieved it. ISRO joined by DRDO successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka in the early hours on April 2, 2023."

"The autonomous landing was carried out under the exact conditions of a space re-entry vehicle's landing high speed, unmanned, precise landing from the same return path as if the vehicle arrives from space. LEX utilized several indigenous systems. Localized Navigation systems, instrumentation, and sensor systems, etc. were developed by ISRO," the statement read further.

Along with ISRO, Indian Air Force (IAF), Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) contributed to this test.

Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, VSSC, and Shyam Mohan N, Programme Director, ATSP guided the teams. Dr Jayakumar M, Project Director, RLV was the Mission Director, and Muthupandian J, Associate Project Director, RLV was the Vehicle Director for the mission. Ramakrishna, Director, ISTRAC was present on the occasion. Chairman, ISRO/Secretary, DOS Somanath witnessed the test.

With LEX, the dream of an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle arrives one step closer to reality, said the ISRO officials.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Reusable Launch Vehicle, ISRO RLV
iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked Online: All Details
India’s Debated 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transfers Added Millions to Government Treasury: Details

Related Stories

ISRO Chairman Congratulates RLV Project Management Team After Successful Test Landing Mission
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple watchOS 10 to Be “Fairly Extensive Upgrade”: Gurman
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 732G SoC Unveiled: Details
  4. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  5. Nokia C12 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  7. All Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in April 2023
  8. All Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in March 2023
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Out Now as VOD on YouTube, Apple TV: Details
  10. What John Wick 4 Director Chad Stahelski Said About a Fifth Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With a 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vince McMahon’s WWE Nearing Deal to Merge with UFC Owner Endeavor Group: Report
  3. Renesas Seeks Local Production of Chipset Developed With Tata Consultancy Services
  4. Tesla Announces Record Quarterly Deliveries After Slashing Prices, Up 4 Percent From Q4 2022
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled: Specifications
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now Available to Watch On-Demand on YouTube and Apple TV
  7. John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Open to a Fifth Movie With Keanu Reeves
  8. India’s Debated 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transfers Added Millions to Government Treasury: Details
  9. Apple watchOS 10 Expected to Be “Fairly Extensive Upgrade”: Report
  10. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.