Technology News

ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C55 to Place 2 Satellites in Orbit for Earth Observation

ISRO’s commercial mission was conducted through NSIL with TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite.

By ANI | Updated: 22 April 2023 18:01 IST
ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C55 to Place 2 Satellites in Orbit for Earth Observation

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @isro

The PSLV-C55 being launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

Highlights
  • The dedicated commercial mission was conducted through NSIL
  • The TeLEOS-2 was a primary satellite, Lumelite-4 a co-passenger satellite
  • The satellites weigh about 741 kg and 16 kg, respectively

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the PSLV-C55 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placed two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation into the intended orbit. ISRO chief S Somanath said, "Congratulations PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Mission - the PSLV has placed both satellites in the intended orbit."

The launch was completed at 14:19 hours IST, ISRO said.

Talking about the launch he said the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle once again in its 57th flight demonstrated its reliability and suitability for commercial launch.

"This was a mission towards the east direction. and the inclination is 9.9 degrees, very precise. PSLV in its 57th flight has once again demonstrated its high reliability and suitability for the commercial missions of this class," said the ISRO chief.

"This is the fifth launch in this edition. This rocket launch is being carried out with eight small payloads and we have prayed for the success of this launch," the ISRO chairman said on Friday when he visited Goddesses Chengalamma Temple in Sullurpeta town of Tirupati district

This launch also has significance as far as the Indian space startup ecosystem is concerned as NSIL'S ( NewSpace India Limited) dedicated commercial rocket carried the two Singapore satellites as main payloads and seven non-separating payloads belonging to ISRO, Indian Institute of Astrophysics and startups Bellatrix and Dhruva Space.

The dedicated commercial mission was conducted through NSIL with TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite. Both the satellites, which belong to Singapore, weigh about 741 kg and 16 kg, respectively and are intended to be launched into an Eastward low inclination orbit, ISRO said.

The TeLEOS-2 satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. TeLEOS-2 carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload. TeLEOS-2 will be able to provide all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m full-polarimetric resolution.

The LUMELITE-4 satellite co-developed by the Institute for Infocomm Research of A*STAR and Satellite Technology and Research Centre (STAR) of the National University of Singapore.

LUMELITE4 is an advanced 12U satellite developed for the technological demonstration of the High-Performance Space-borne VHF Data Exchange System (VDES). Using the VDES communication payload, it aims to augment Singapore's e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community.

The mission has the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), where the spent PS4 stage of the launch vehicle would be utilized as an orbital platform to carryout scientific experiments through non-separating payloads. The payloads belong to ISRO/Department of Space, Bellatrix, Dhruva Space, and Indian Institute of Astrophysics, ISRO stated.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PSLV-C55, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, TeLEOS-2 Mission, Singaporean satellites
TikTok Usage Banned on Irish Government Devices Amid Cybersecurity Concerns
ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C55 to Place 2 Satellites in Orbit for Earth Observation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple CEO Tim Cook Concludes His India Visit, Says ‘Can't Wait to Return’
  2. Criminals Reportedly Use This Method to Lock Users Out of Stolen iPhones
  3. Google Pixel 7a Tipped to Get This Security Feature
  4. OnePlus Nord N30 Could Reportedly Be a Rebranded Version of This Phone
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. LeBron James In, Pope Out: Twitter Finally Removes ‘Legacy’ Blue Ticks
  7. Nothing Ear 2 Review
  8. Motorola Teases Upcoming Moto Razr, Hints at Improved Cover Display
  9. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G May Feature a Moon Mode, New Camera Sample Suggests
  10. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Case Renders Leaked, Could Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Reaps $226 Million Compensation in 2022 Amid Layoffs
  2. Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) With Intel Core i5 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C55 to Place 2 Satellites in Orbit for Earth Observation
  4. TikTok Usage Banned on Irish Government Devices Amid Cybersecurity Concerns
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Concludes His India Visit, Says ‘Can't Wait to Return’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 To Get Exynos W980 SoC: Report
  7. Google Bard Now Helps Write Software Codes in 20 Programming Languages
  8. SAP Plans to Use OpenAI's Chatbot ChatGPT Amid Growth in Quarterly Revenue
  9. Google Requests US Court to Dismiss Lawsuits Over Its App Store Policies
  10. Samsung Faces $303 Million Jury Verdict for Patent Infringement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.