1,200-Year-Old Pregnant Woman’s Sacrifice Unearthed in Ecuador's Manteño Period Burial

The discovery of a pregnant woman’s remains in Ecuador reveals a possible ritual sacrifice tied to Manteño culture.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 23:07 IST
1,200-Year-Old Pregnant Woman’s Sacrifice Unearthed in Ecuador's Manteño Period Burial

Photo Credit: Sara Juengst / UNC Charlotte

A burial from Ecuador's Manteño period may signify a sacrifice of a pregnant woman and fetus.

Highlights
  • Remains of a pregnant woman found in Ecuador's Manteño burial site
  • Ritual artifacts suggest ties to El Niño and agricultural challenges
  • Sacrificial burial indicates possible social and political dynamics
The remains of a young pregnant woman, who lived approximately 1,200 years ago during the Manteño period in Ecuador, have been unearthed by archaeologists. Her grave contained a striking combination of artifacts and evidence of violent death, which has led researchers to suspect ritual sacrifice. The discovery was made at the Buen Suceso site, where the burial was found to include the remains of another individual's skull and burnt offerings. The context and contents of the grave have raised significant questions about her societal role and the reasons for her tragic fate.

Details of the Study

According to a study published in Latin American Antiquity, the woman, aged 17 to 20, was in the late stages of pregnancy when she died. Fractures on her skull indicated a fatal blow to her head, while her hands and left leg had been severed post-mortem. Radiocarbon dating has placed her death between 771 and 953. Sara Juengst, a bioarchaeologist from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, explained to Live Science that the presence of valuable trade artifacts, including Spondylus mollusk ornaments and obsidian blades, hinted at her high status within her community.

Artifacts and Interpretations

The inclusion of Spondylus shells, often linked to fertility and water, along with a crab claw placed on her abdomen, suggested ritualistic intentions. These items, along with the burnt material dated to 991-1025, indicated that the grave may have been revisited centuries after her burial. Juengst suggested that this could reflect an attempt to associate her sacrifice with environmental events like El Niño, which might have disrupted agriculture and prompted desperate measures.

Significance of the Burial

The burial has prompted discussions about women's political and social roles in Manteño society. Juengst speculated that her power, possibly linked to her pregnancy, may have made her a target for sacrifice or elimination. Benjamin Schaefer, a bioarchaeologist at the University of Illinois Chicago, cautioned against definitive interpretations, suggesting future studies could provide deeper insights into this unique discovery.

 

Further reading: Ecuador, Manteño Period, Archaeology, Pregnant Woman, Ritual Sacrifice, Ancient Burial, El Niño
