Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Boast Flat Screen With Narrow Bezels

The Find X8 Ultra is said to utilise LIPO (Low-Injection Pressure Overmolding) packaging technology.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched in India in November last year

  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to go official in March
  • Oppo Find X7 Ultra successor is said to feature a flat panel
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were unveiled in November last year in India with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood. Now, Oppo seems to be preparing to launch the more premium Oppo Find X8 Ultra model in China. We have seen numerous leaks about the camera setup of the phone and a new leak suggests that it will come with a top-end display. The Oppo Find X7 Ultra successor is said to feature a flat panel.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will feature a flat-screen with narrow bezels instead of a curved display. The phone is said to utilise LIPO (Low-Injection Pressure Overmolding) packaging technology to reduce bezel size.

The tipster states that curved screens are becoming an old trend in today's smartphones and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra could be among the first to adopt it in 2025.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to go official in March alongside the Find X8 Mini. Oppo is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. It is rumoured to sport a 6.82-inch display and feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is tipped to feature a Hasselblad-backed quad rear camera setup.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra may include a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia LYT-701 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired, and 50W wireless charging. The handset is likely to offer IP68 + IP69 certifications.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched in India in November with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They feature LTPO AMOLED screens and run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chip paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

